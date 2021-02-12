Television’s top 5 Valentine’s Day episodes



Looking for the perfect episodes to watch with your valentine? or perhaps you just want to ring in the holiday by yourself and soak in a classic Valentine’s day episode? Well, you are in luck! Here are some of the top Valentine’s Day episode that will surely lift your heart. Photo by John-Mark Smith on Pexels.com

While Valentine’s Day has its fair share of romantic comedies to curl up with, TV series have done their part to keep both couples and singletons laughing, crying or both all February long. Here are my picks for the top five Valentine’s Day-themed episodes:

“The One With Unagi” — “Friends” Season 6, Episode 17

Kicking off our list is a fan-favorite that is probably the least Valentine’s Day-centric episode on here, yet just as entertaining. With Monica working on Valentine’s Day, she and Chandler decide to postpone their festivities and make each other’s gifts by hand. When the date finally arrives, neither one has done their job, and chaos ensues when Chandler gives Monica a gift from his former lover and Phoebe makes sock puppets.

3 out of 5 hearts. Streaming on HBO Max.

“The One With the Candy Hearts” — “Friends” Season 1, Episode 14

It’s Valentine’s Day in Greenwich Village and the gang is up to their usual tricks. The girls are single and upset, so they decide to burn mementos from old boyfriends. The boys have bigger plans with hot dates for the big night, yet all falls apart when Ross is eating at the same restaurant as Carol and Susan, and Joey mistakenly sets Chandler up with everyone’s favorite TV ex-girlfriend. Ohhhh myyyy goddddd, can you even imagine?

4 out of 5 hearts. Streaming on HBO Max.

“Galentine’s Day” — “Parks and Recreation” Season 2, Episode 16

While other series capitalize on Christmas or Halloween episodes, “Parks and Recreation” always made a big deal about Valentine’s Day and is the primary reason why “Galentine’s Day” crept into the English language. Leslie Knope proves she is the best friend a girl could have by taking her gal-pals out for brunch on Feb. 13, and giving everyone a 5000 word essay of how much they mean to her. Not to mention how she goes on a wild goose chase for her mom’s old flame, who proves to be a little different than she remembered.

3 out of 5 hearts. Now streaming on Peacock.

“Operation Ann” — “Parks and Recreation” Season 4, Episode 14

When another Valentine’s Day hits Pawnee, Leslie once again proves she will go to the ends of the Earth to make the people she loves feel special. When Ann is left single on Feb. 14, she rallies the Parks Department to throw a singles’ mixer to find Ann a man, and sends boyfriend Ben on an incredibly complex scavenger hunt in which he must enlist Ron’s expertise for help. And of course, we see the return of Galentine’s Day.

4 out of 5 hearts. Now streaming on Peacock.

“Valentine’s Day” — “The Office” Season 2, Episode 16

While “Friends” may be my favorite TV show, the first Valentine’s Day episode of “The Office” will always have my heart. Season 2 saw Michael Scott at his finest and was the turning point for many fans who had their doubts about the show after its rough first season. In this episode, it’s Valentine’s Day at Dunder Mifflin and Michael is called to New York City for a conference. He introduces us to the unknown local hotspots of the Big Apple, like Times Square and Rockefeller Center. Back in Scranton, Phyllis receives a truckload of presents from Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration, while Pam is promised “the best sex of her life” from fiancé Roy; and nothing will warm your heart more than Pam’s longing gaze as Jim wishes her a very happy Valentine’s.

5 out of 5 hearts. Now streaming on Peacock.