Thirsty Thursdays: Drunk pyrotechnics

I truly believe, from the bottom of my heart, that there is nothing more ridiculous and exciting than food or drinks that do something. Whether that be gingerbread that also functions as a house, those Rainforest Cafe light-up cups that make any drink look like a disco ball or alcohol that doubles as a tiny fire pit — all take the average consumption of nutrients to the next level. That being said, today I want to help you take your alcohol consumption to a whole ‘nother level: Let’s talk flaming shots.

Thrillist warns readers that you should never set a cocktail on fire — especially considering the many cases of flaming shots gone wrong — but that if you must set one on fire (for whatever good reason), be very careful.

First off, to set a drink on fire, it needs to be over 80 proof. So vodka, rum, most tequilas, whiskey, etc. would all catch on fire with ease. The higher the proof, the quicker the drink will ignite. But keep the proof below 150, or else it may get real dangerous real fast. That means no Everclear, my friends.

Second, there are several things you need to be super aware of when you flame a shot: If you leave a shot burning for longer than absolutely necessary, it may explode. If you try to blow out a shot, you will spew fire into your friends’ faces. The cocktail is going to be hot even once the flame has been extinguished — just pretend it has just come straight out of the oven. If you pour alcohol that is already on fire, the flame will climb up into the bottle and explode it in your hand. And, finally, if you attempt to drink a shot that is on fire — which I am going to emphasize that you should NEVER do — you will get third-degree burns. So basically, light it on fire for a hot second for the bit, and then put it out before you do anything else.

Now, when you actually flame the shot, all you have to do is use a lighter to set it on fire. Once you’ve had a good gander at it, use a coffee mug as a lid to extinguish the flame. And voila! You have a flaming shot.

To ensure that you understand how dangerous this party trick is — in case I accidentally inspire you to try it — I advise you to check out some flaming shot videos on YouTube. Most of them end with apartments, bystanders, clothes, crotches and faces on fire. Or just look through Thrillist’s article, “10 Times Taking a Flaming Shot Went Horribly Wrong.”

That being said, flaming shots look really cool and I don’t want to underemphasize that. So, if you’re feeling brave and particularly cautious (somehow at the same time), give it a go. But please make sure to take every precaution before you attempt it.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of @shumjiajia on Unsplash.com.