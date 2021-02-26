Research Spotlight: Using machine learning to look at psychiatric conditions with professor Jinbo Bi

Jinbo Bi is a professor of Computer Science and associate head of the CSE department at the University of Connecticut. Photo courtesy of CSE department.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut are using artificial intelligence to evaluate psychiatric conditions.

Jinbo Bi is the Frederick H. Leonhardt Professor of Computer Science and associate head of the Computer Science and Engineering department at UConn. Bi’s research applies machine learning to the life sciences. In particular, Bi uses computers to study psychiatric conditions such as depression and addiction.

Bi explained that there are multiple scales at which a researcher can look at human biology. Psychiatric conditions are typically evaluated in a way that ignores the smaller scale.

“There are different scales in biology so you can look at: there’s the very low molecular scale. You can look a little bit higher at the cellular scale. You can look at the tissue scale. You can look at the system scale, which is human behavior,” Bi said. “Depression and addiction, they’re often characterized as behavioral disorders, so you look at the behavior to characterize how severe the disorder is.”

The problem with looking at just the behavioral manifestations of psychiatric conditions, explained Bi, is that the behavior of multiple people who have the same condition might not look similar at all.

“You know you when you say you know for a group of people who are all diagnosed with depression, you see some of them can’t sleep, some of them sleep a lot, some of them don’t have appetite to eat something, some eat a whole lot. So they have a heterogeneous manifestation of the disorder,” Bi said.

Bi’s research counters this by looking at genome-level information of people who struggle with depression or addiction.

“In several of our publications, we examine the genomic information. You know, the single nucleotide polymorphisms we call SNP, SNP markers of a person’s DNA. So we look at the genetic information we have, millions of these genetic markers,” Bi said.

Bi integrates this genomic information with behavioral-level information, which is called clinical information. This is data about the symptoms someone with one of the disorders exhibits.

“We have the data for around 10,000 people who have been assessed for their behavior, particularly addiction and depression,” Bi said.

Beyond that, Bi will also look at MRI images of the brain to evaluate the structure and connections in the brain.

“We also have the neural images these people are diagnosed with,” Bi said

Bi uses machine learning to evaluate all of these discrete data points as a whole. Bi gave the example of trying to find trends in genomic data or brain imaging which could point to a different pattern of behavior in alcohol use disorder.

“We can identify a group of people who are using alcohol in certain ways.”

"We can identify a group of people who are using alcohol in certain ways. So maybe something like some people use alcohol less frequently than some other people, but they use it in a big amount. That's a pattern of the way they have this disorder," Bi said. "For this group of people, we also identify certain genes. They can carry certain genetic variants. Also we can find out if there are certain brain regions that have different connectivity patterns from other people. "

Bi got her start by doing a PhD in statistics and looking at machine learning. But, she wanted to find a practical application for her research, so she worked with Siemens to look at imaging for lung and colon cancer. Then she came to UConn.

“They were looking for someone who could use some kind of computational science to help with medical problems, so they had a bunch of doctors talking to me during the interview process, and the doctors were saying they’re actually psychiatrists,” Bi said.

Bi talked to one UConn Health psychiatrist in particular who was working on addiction at the time.

“So he showed me how they look at the data they use. The maximum number of variables they could use was ten variables,” Bi said. “But I looked at it. I was like, oh, you also have all of these genetic data. You also have 3000 other clinical variables there. How do we look at all of them together? How do we have a more quantitative approach?”

Bi said this approach was helpful because machine learning helps draw conclusions from large swaths of chaotic data. While many of these disorders do not fit into neat boxes, Bi’s research helps give a broader picture of the disorder.

“In many regards, the world is very continuous, very quantitative. The world is not binary.”