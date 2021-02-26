UConn looking to continue strong start, improve to 2-0 versus Providence

9/20/19 MSOC by Kevin Lindstrom UConn Men’s Soccer suffers a hard fought 2-3 defeat to Columbia on Friday. This was the first match that the Huskies played at Dillon Stadium, and senior Jordan Hall (No. 9) scored his eighth goal of the season.

After the festivities of opening day, during which the UConn men’s soccer team posted a 3-0 shutout victory over Sacred Heart, the Huskies were given a 10-day layoff before resuming game action. But this Saturday, Feb. 27, the layoff comes to an end as UConn (1-0) will play host to the Providence Friars (1-0) at the Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. Saturday’s match will be UConn’s first Big East game since 2013.

In the head-to-head matchups between UConn and Providence, the Huskies have had a decisive historical edge. Though the Friars won the last meeting between the two back in 2019, UConn has gone 6-4 in the last 10 games and holds a lifetime record of 34-7-2 versus Providence. Both teams are coming off an opening-day victory.

UConn’s junior midfielder, Felix Metzler, was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week. Metzler played all 90 minutes of action for a Huskies squad that limited Sacred Heart to only two shots on four shot attempts. Meanwhile, the junior was rewarded for his effort when he sent a rocket shot past the keeper early in the second half.

On the other side of the pitch, Providence’s Christopher Roman was named the Big East Offensive Player of the week. On Saturday, Feb. 20, Roman potted his second career goal and collected two assists in the Friars’ 4-0 win over Rhode Island.

Saturday’s matchup, which kicks off at 2 p.m. Eastern, should have no shortage of excitement.