Jason Derulo attends a special Q&A hosted by SUBOG and sponsored by HuskyThon

The Student Union Board of Governors hosted a Q&A session with pop star and TikTok creator Jason Derulo on Saturday. Moderated by Saiyoen Pathman, he and Derulo discussed everything from his career as a musician to his dog to going after your dreams and goals.

“When I would feel like the average kid was going out to play and do certain things, I was in my zone and zoned in becoming an artist,” Derulo said when speaking about wanting to become a singer at a young age.

Born in Miramar, Florida, Derulo claimed that he wanted to be a singer ever since the age of four when he saw Michael Jackson on TV. When Derulo was 19, he released his song “Whatcha Say” which would eventually become a number one hit. From there, he has continued to release hit songs such as “Ridin Solo” and “Savage Love.”

During the Q&A session, Derulo revealed that “Savage Love” was made after he left Warner Records after being with the label for 12 years.

“I thought it was going to be this floodgate, but it wasn’t,” Derulo said when speaking about the opportunities he thought would come after leaving Warner Records. He would release “Savage Love” independently before remixing the song with BTS.

Derulo explained later in the Q&A what steps he took to be successful and connect with other people on TikTok.

“I applied the same tenacity, the same level of work ethic to TikTok and I really knew what the result was going to be,” Derulo said.

As of this writing, Derulo has over 44 million followers on TikTok and over a billion likes on his videos. He also claimed that he records music during the nighttime while working on TikTok during the day time.

“When I noticed that I liked it, that’s when I started to take it seriously,” Derulo stated when talking about his efforts on TikTok.

Derulo mentioned that he does not make any new songs with TikTok in mind and that great songs become viral because they’re great songs, not because they are geared toward the app.

Later on during the Q&A, Derulo sung his name which he claimed he would only do if at least 10 people asked him to do so. The reason why Derulo sang his name before the start of his earlier songs was so he could promote himself earlier in his career. When fans asked him to return to singing his name on TikTok, he brought it back.

Derulo also spoke about his favorite songs that are his own.

“My favorite songs tend to be the newer ones just because I haven’t heard them 17 million times,” Derulo said.

Derulo mentioned that “Ridin’ Solo” was his favorite song after a break up he experienced and claims that a lot of people like that song for similar purposes.

Later in the Q&A session, Derulo’s dog Ice made an appearance and claims the dog got his name from being very chill and human-like.

“When you look at him, he has so much emotion in his eyes and I think that’s why people are really drawn to him,” Derulo said, talking about Ice. He also claimed that he puts Ice on the treadmill as a way to release some of his energy since Derulo said Ice is hyperactive.

The final question Derulo was asked which lesson/piece of advice that he holds on to.

“It’s important to choose something that you’re completely enamored with that you love because it’s so much easier to be successful at something that you love doing because you don’t mind doing it all the time,” Derulo said.