UConn vaccine site opens to public; SHaW to vaccinate students

Photo courtesy of Eric Wang / The Daily Campus.

Beginning today, Hawley Armory at UConn Storrs will convert to a community COVID-19 vaccination site, according to an announcement sent by email on Friday. Since Dec. 22, 2020, Hawley Armory has been open as a vaccination site, though previously only for UConn employees.

Any members of the university community and residents of the surrounding area can make an appointment through UConn Health MyChart, the website used by UConn Health for patients to manage their appointments, medications and payments.

“They should first register in advance with UConn Health MyChart, then self-schedule online for a vaccination appointment through MyChart at a date and time convenient for them,” read the email. “Please note that appointments are available each week based on vaccine availability for that specific week, and additional appointments continue to be added regularly.”

This decision follows a revision in the vaccine rollout timeline made by the state of Connecticut. While vaccines were expected to open to all adults on April 5, vaccines will now be open to all adults on Thursday, April 1.

On Thursday, UConn community members and residents of the surrounding area ages 18 and older will be able to schedule a vaccine appointment using UConn Health MyChart. While people ages 16 and 17 are eligible to get the vaccine in Connecticut elsewhere starting Thursday, Hawley Armory will not be providing vaccines to that age group.

The email also stated that Student Health and Wellness (SHaW) would begin vaccinating UConn Storrs students at a later date.

“Preliminary conversations with the state Department of Public Health indicate that SHaW will begin receiving limited quantities of the vaccine for UConn students who have been approved to remain on campus through the end of the spring semester,” read the email.

However, the email explained these doses would not arrive until late April. Due to changes in the 2020-2021 academic calendar, most Storrs residential students will leave campus by April 11. UConn students will be contacted directly by SHaW if they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Though vaccines are not required for UConn students, and will most likely not be required in the fall, the university still compelled students to get vaccinated.

“Although UConn does not require COVID-19 vaccinations, the University strongly encourages all employees and students to receive a vaccination,” read the email.