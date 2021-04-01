Men’s Soccer Recap: Huskies snap shutout streak as losing streak continues versus Villanova

The University of Connecticut men’s soccer team photographed at their most recent home game against St. John’s University on March 20, 2021. This Wednesday, the Huskies lost to the Villanova Wildcats on the road 4-1. Photo by Eric Wang/The Daily Campus.

This Wednesday, March 31, the UConn men’s soccer team (1-4-1, 0-4-1 Big East) hit the road to take on the Villanova Wildcats (1-8, 1-5 Big East) in the midst of a five-game scoreless streak, going 0-4-1 in the process. Luckily for UConn, the shutout streak came to an end. Unfortunately, the winless streak extended to six games as the Huskies lost by a score of 4-1.

Both teams entered Wednesday’s match absolutely desperate for a win, and at 12:23 of the first half, Villanova’s Theo Quartey drew first blood as he sent a shot past goalkeeper Jahmali White to take the 1-0 lead. You could feel the sense of dejection on the UConn bench, but for the first time in a while, the Huskies showed some resilience. Just over a minute later, UConn midfielder Giancarlo Vaccaro took a pass from midfielder Jayden Reid to tie the game. The Huskies were elated. Unfortunately for UConn, the team was unable to keep the momentum going as it was outscored 3-0 the rest of the way.

Though the Huskies were outperformed, it’s hard to blame the keeper White, who was peppered with 10 shots on goal and turned aside six of them. Meanwhile, Villanova goalie Carson Williams faced only four total shots and allowed a single goal. The Huskies have been outshot in six straight games.

It won’t be easy, but with only three more games left in the regular season, the Huskies need to find an immediate way to improve their offense, which has scored four goals all season, three of which came in their 3-0 opening day win over Sacred Heart. That victory feels like a long time ago now.

UConn now turns its attention to its April 3 road match with Georgetown. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST.