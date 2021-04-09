Pop Cultured: Easy drinks to make for a chill spring break

As spring arrives, enjoy some easy and delicious drinks during break. Photo by Burst from Pexels.

As the weather finally starts to get warm and as spring break begins, what could be better than sitting outside with a cold drink in hand? Drinking coffee, soda and juice can become a boring routine. though. Here are some alternative drinks that you can easily learn to make and enjoy with your family.

Originating in Russia, kompot juice, also known as stewed fruit, has become an international drink common during both summers and winters, according to Russiapedia in an article titled, “Russian origin: Kompot.” Berries or dried fruit can be used for the drink according to the site. For it to be an authentic kompot, fruits must be slowly cooked. According to the site, traditionally in Russia, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and prunes are used for kompot.

In the past, kompot was essential for the winter seasons because the juice and fruits can be preserved for a long time, according to 196 Flavors in an article titled, “Kompot.” The site also stated that Russian housewives often competed in how well they could make kompots. Nowadays, it’s still a popular drink in Russia. Kompot has even developed into different variations where people from other countries add alcohol or turn it into a fruit puree.

Find the recipe here.

Due to colonization, a large population of Javanese (an ethnic group native to Indonesia) started living in Suriname, according to Inside Indonesia in an article titled, “The Javanese of Suriname.” One of the most famous Javanese drinks was the dawet. Since residing in Suriname, the Javanese have created variations of the original drink.

The Suriname/Javanese style of dawet includes coconut milk, rose paste or red food coloring (optional), lemongrass/lemongrass syrup, sugar and young coconut meat. The original dawet drink originated in the 12th-century and is made with the Pandan plant and rice flour. The rice flour and Pandan plant are shaped into small noodle shapes and eaten with syrup and red beans according to a site titled, “Cendol: A Popular Dessert with 800 Years History.”

Find the recipe here.

Have you ever heard of a drink made from purple corn? Native to Peru, Chicha Morada is made from purple corn, pineapple rind and cinnamon. Chicha Morada is made by boiling those three ingredients while adding sugar and lime juice, according to Gastro Obscura in an article titled, “Chicha Morada.” There are other variations of the drink but the Morada stands for non-alcoholic.

According to the site, traditionally the drink was seen as medicine because of the drink’s anti-inflammatory properties. The site also stated that Chicha Morada was made during celebrations. Fruit or ice can also be added to the drink for a more refreshing taste, according to A Cozy Kitchen in an article titled, “Peruvian Chicha Morada Recipe.”

Learn the recipe here.

Spearmint and green tea are seen as a staple in Moroccan cuisine and culture, according to Spruce Eats in an article titled, “How to Make Traditional Moroccan Mint Tea.” With ingredients of sugar, green tea and mint leaves, Maghrebi mint tea might sound like your average tea. However, there is a specific process for this tea that is native to Morocco and other parts of northwest Africa. Sometimes other spices native to the region are also added. Serving tea is commonly seen as a sign of hospitality in Moroccan culture. According to the site, before making the tea, green tea leaves must be compressed and dried into pellets to show quality and freshness.

You must first seep the pellets in boiling water being careful not to shake the pot. Next, you pour the tea into a cup which is called the spirit of the tea. Then, you rinse the leaves again in the teapot which is discarded. You pour the spirit of the tea back into the teapot and let it boil. According to the site, one of the essential techniques to making authentic Maghrebi tea is adding the tea leaves and sugar while boiling the tea.

Learn the recipe here.