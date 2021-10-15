President Biden visits UConn Dodd Center Rededication

President Joseph R. Biden addresses a crowd of Connecticut politicians, University of Connecticut administration and students at the rededication ceremony for the Dodd Center for Human Rights on Oct. 15, 2021. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/ The Daily Campus

On Friday afternoon, U.S. President Joseph Biden spoke at the University of Connecticut Dodd Center for Human Rights rededication ceremony, formerly the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center.

This marked only the second time a sitting U.S. President has visited UConn, the first being former President Bill Clinton at the Dodd Center opening in 1995.

The ceremony was limited to those affiliated with the Dodd Center, or students and faculty focused on Human Rights academics at the University. Other notable figures in attendance included UConn President Andrew Agwunobi, Board of Trustees Chairman Dan Toscano, Gov. Ned Lamont, Congresswoman Rosa Delauro, Senator Christopher J. Dodd, and Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

Speakers at the event all paid tribute to the human rights advocacy legacy that Chris Dodd and his father, Thomas Dodd, provided throughout the course of their careers in public office.

“When the Dodd Center was founded in 1995, it was with the ambition to place UConn at the forefront of human rights, scholarship, and activism, both here in the United States and around the world,” Agwunobi noted, referencing the legacy of the Dodds and the Dodd Center. “Today we are proud to say that dedication has been rewarded by research, teaching, and outreach that have made the Dodd Center synonymous with the cause for human rights.”

Lamont highlighted the legacy of Thomas Dodd in facilitating the Nuremberg Trials and ensuring a fair trial for Nazi leaders at the end of World War II, the documentation of which is archived in the Dodd Center.

“America is superb because of the power of our ideals,” Lamont said. “And we’re gonna stay true to our ideals. True to the rule of law. True to the fact that these people are gonna be tried in a courtroom setting, and the evidence is going to be laid out in front of people around the world, and they will get their just deserts. And that’s just what happened – young attorney, 38 year-old Thomas Dodd led the way.”

Chairwoman Rosa Delauro emphasized that Biden would work to continue to honor the values that the Dodd Center holds.

“He honors the values and remarkable history and the work of the Dodd family, in making this a better nation,” Delauro said. “He is poised in the coming weeks to transform this nation in the fashion of Franklin Roosevelt, and yet he is here putting the spotlight on our nation’s enduring obligations made concrete at this University.”

Chris Dodd, before introducing Biden to the stage, also highlighted how critical the Nuremberg Trials that his father presided over were, and how big of a role Biden has played on the global stage in terms of continuing the fight for human rights.

“I know of no other Senate colleague with whom I’ve served, who cared more or fought harder, for the fundamental human rights of people at home or around the globe,” Dodd said.

Biden arrived on stage shortly following Dodd, and talked about some of his successes in reinstating human rights policies throughout his short time in office, such as rejoining the UN Human Rights Council and ending the muslim ban that former President Donald J. Trump had instated.

Biden also called for action on human rights overseas and at home, vowing to “lead by example.”

“Today, we know our efforts to defend human rights around the world are stronger, because we recognize our own historic challenges as part of that same fight,” Biden said. “Leading by example means taking action at home, to renew and defend our own democracy, to advance equity, to promote justice, to defend the sacred right to vote in free, fair, and secure elections.”

Biden said in December the United States will host a virtual summit, bringing together global leaders to push back against worldwide authoritarianism. He emphasized that “silence is complicity” in the face of authoritarianism and mass genocide.

To conclude, Biden talked to the undergraduate students in the audience, letting them know that, “you can be anything you set your mind to, if you work at it.”

He ended on a note of determination, stating, “it’s never been a good bet to bet against the American people.”

Student-led protests occurred before and during the ceremony, including a sit-in led by Unchain and UConn Collaborative Organizing located at the University Recreation center, where attendees of the ceremony gathered prior to entering.

The organizers’ main motive was to bring attention to Biden’s lack of consideration for human rights in some of his policies.

The student-led protest handed out flyers, calling out the hypocrisy of Biden speaking at an event for human rights. The flyer highlighted many of Biden’s previously supported bombings and and interventions overseas, including the 1982 bombing of Lebanon, previous invasians of Iraq and Afghanistan, and the 2011 bombing of Libya.