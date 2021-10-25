WHUS’ Halloween Bash: Orion Sun performs at ‘Mischief After Dark’

The band Believe It, It’s Easy opens for lead act Orion Sun at WHUS radios annual Mischeif After Dark Fall Concert in the Student Union Ballroom on Friday. Tickets were free for students and $5 for non-students to attend. The concert featured a costume contest, and an award for best costume was given out after the opening act. Photo Courtesy of Erin Knapp

University of Connecticut’s student run radio station,WHUS Radio, hosted their very own Halloween concert, “Mischief After Dark” in the ballroom of the Student Union on Friday night. The event’s performers included the Connecticut-based band, Believe It, It’s Easy, and Orion Sun, the main act.

When entering the event at 7:30 p.m., the stage was illuminated with green and blue hues. The opening band’s instruments were already placed in their correct positions, with Tiffany Majetta’s (aka Orion Sun) keyboard positioned in the background for later.

Also, to stick with the theme, WHUS showed a montage of Betty Boop-style horror films on a huge monitor.

Students slowly but surely made their way into the hall wearing their best combination of autumn and Halloween attire. With an hour before showtime, many chose a seat on the ground. The ballroom slightly resembled the artwork, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat after a while.

Believe It, It’s Easy began with a bang and ended with an even bigger one.

“This song and this one we’re about to play is actually inspired by me walking around UConn”, said the lead singer of the band, who graduated from the university in May of 2020.

Despite the lack of recognition of songs from the crowd, they made the smart move of including some covers in their set, including “Fearless” by Taylor Swift and “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson. Albeit, a little funny and unconventional, the audience seemed to love it.

After some time, it became evident that the crowd was getting eager to see Orion Sun. Many took a break outside the ballroom to get some fresh air and grab refreshments.

Before the main event came on, it was time for the costume contest. Four contestants appeared on the stage, ready to be judged. Whoever got the loudest roar from the crowd would win. UConn student Zhiar won the competition.

Orion Sun, is an American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Philadelphia. She is mostly known for songs such as “Antidote” and “Ne Me Quitte Pas (Don’t Leave Me,)” and the crowd went absolutely ballistic when she finally reached the stage.

As a person who was on the second floor at the time, it felt like the ceiling was going to break.

Her slow, deep melody encouraged the crowd to step back and groove to the beat. She performed the songs, “El Camino” and “Lightning,” from her album she released in 2020, “Hold Space for Me.”

Seventh semester student, Adam Glendening, said they were “glad [they] made it to the show.”

“Last time I went to a WHUS event was Battle of the Bands, Valentine’s Day last year, both were a great time,” Glendening said.