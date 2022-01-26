Hollieats: Back to school basics 

One pot lemon butter ricotta and zucchini pasta, recipe below. Photo from Half-Baked Harvest.

We’re back to in-person classes next week, which means most residential students will be moving back in this weekend, if they haven’t already. I don’t know about you, but I’ve gotten used to eating my mom’s cooking or ordering take-out with the family while I was home for winter break. It’s going to be a bit tough getting back in the swing of independent living at my apartment at school, but I’m hoping to imbue the responsibility of cooking with some excitement. I enjoy grocery shopping and eating, and cooking seems to naturally accompany the two. I’ve been perusing Instagram and Pinterest for recipes to try during the semester, and here are two cozy, (hopefully) easy recipes on my list.

Feel free to adjust some ingredients with what you have or to your preferences. As college students, it’s more convenient to switch out a vegetable or protein to cook a recipe than buy a bunch of new ingredients to try to execute it perfectly. If you haven’t already, you’ll figure out what staples you should keep around in your fridge or pantry. And feel free to be liberal with some of your seasonings — I know I am!

One pot lemon butter ricotta and zucchini pasta (adapted from Half Baked Harvest)

Total Time: 25 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Makes six servings

Ingredients

One small shallot or yellow onion, chopped

Two cloves of garlic, chopped

Two tablespoons of thyme

Fresh leaves are best, but dried works too

One teaspoon s lemon zest

lemon zest Use lemon juice if you don’t have fresh lemons

One pound short cut pasta

My favorites are penne and cavatappi

Two zucchini or yellow summer squash, grated

About two to two and half cups grated

Four cups low sodium chicken or vegetable broth

Salt and black pepper

Red pepper flakes

One cup whole milk ricotta cheese

One half cup shredded gouda or fontina cheese

One cup fresh basil, chopped or dried

Instructions

In a large pot over medium heat, sauté the butter, garlic, shallot, thyme, lemon zest and a big pinch of red pepper flakes. Cook until the butter browns and the garlic is fragrant (about three minutes).

Stir in the pasta and toss to coat in the lemon butter. Stir in the zucchini and broth. Season with salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil over high heat. Simmer five to eight minutes until the pasta is al dente.

Stir in the ricotta, cheese and basil. Cook another few minutes until the sauce is creamy and the basil is wilted. Add reserved pasta water if the sauce is too thick.

The pasta is ready to serve! Top with any parmesan cheese, more red pepper flakes, breadcrumbs or any fresh herbs on hand.

Broccoli cheddar soup. Photo from Justin Smith/Wikimedia Commons.

Broccoli cheddar soup (adapted from Budget Bytes)

Total Time: 50 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Makes four two-cup servings

Ingredients

One yellow onion, diced

One pound of broccoli, chopped

Two carrots, peeled and sliced

Four tablespoons of butter

Four tablespoons of all-purpose flour

Two cups of chicken broth

Two cups of whole milk

One-half teaspoon of smoked paprika

One-fourth teaspoon garlic powder

One-fourth teaspoon of (freshly cracked) black pepper

One-eighth teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Six ounces of sharp cheddar, shredded

Instructions

Sauté the butter and onion in a large soup pot over medium heat until the onions are soft and translucent. Add the flour and continue to sauté for about two more minutes or until the flour coats the bottom of the pot and is a light golden brown color.

Add the chicken broth and whisk to dissolve all the flour off the bottom of the pot. Turn the heat up to medium-high. Stir often and allow the broth to come to a simmer, thickening to a gravy consistency.

Turn the heat back down to medium, and whisk in the milk, smoked paprika, garlic powder, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Allow the broth to come back to a simmer again.

Add the chopped broccoli and carrots. Allow the broth and vegetables to simmer for 15 minutes, stirring often, or until the carrots are tender.

Turn the heat down to medium-low and stir the shredded cheese into the soup, one handful at a time, until it is fully melted. Add salt to taste.