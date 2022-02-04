UConn mourns loss of student Andhy Rodriguez  

The University of Connecticut community is mourning first-year student Andhy Rodriguez, who passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1. He was from Norwalk, Connecticut.

The university expressed condolences in a statement Thursday.

Rodriguez was studying computer science and engineering at UConn’s Stamford campus. He was also a member of the Video Game Club and Table Top Club.

“The loss of a classmate is never easy and we acknowledge that people experience many emotions as we navigate the passing of a valued member of the UConn community,” said the statement. “This is a difficult time for the University, and we write today to remind you of the resources available to you and encourage you to reach out if needed.”

Service information is not available at this time. Condolences can be sent to the Dean of Students Office located at 233 Glenbrook Road, Unit-4062, Storrs, Connecticut 06269-4062.

“UConn is always deeply saddened to lose any member of our community, and the loss of a student is particularly painful,” said university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz in an email. “We send our deepest condolences to all who are affected by Andhy’s death, and encourage you to contact SHaW Mental Health for any services that might be helpful.”

Resources:

The Stamford Campus Mental Health Resource Center is available to provide support to the students who may be struggling. Students can make an appointment with a Clinical Case Manager by calling (203) 251-9597 or emailing stamfordmhrc@uconn.edu to request a meeting. In addition, information about managing grief is located on the SHaW Mental Health website. If you need help more immediately, resources can be accessed on their crisis support page or by calling (860) 486-4705 for 24/7 mental health support..

The Office of Student Services is available to offer support as well. To schedule a meeting, students can stop by room 201, call (203) 251-8484 or email stamfordstudentservices@uconn.edu to request a meeting.