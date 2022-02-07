Get ready for Winter Weekend

Big Gigantic performs at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on February 3, 2017 as a part of SUBOG Winter Weekend events. Students will be helped along in their transition back to in-person learning during Feb. 10-12 for the SUBOG’s 43rd year of celebrating Winter Weekend. File Photo

This upcoming weekend marks the Student Union Board of Governors’ 43rd year celebrating Winter Weekend. From Feb. 10-12, UConn students will have the chance to score free goodies and relax at all the events planned. Winter Weekend will hopefully be a perfect way to help UConn students transition back in-person after spending the first two weeks of the semester online.

Since UConn students returned to the Storrs campus under a red COVID-19 alert level, SUBOG hopes to create a balance between traditional Winter Weekend events and current health and safety guidelines. Many of the classic Winter Weekend events like One Ton Sundae, Moonlight Breakfast and Valentine’s Care Day will still be held, but SUBOG held sign-ups where students reserved their spots. This way, there will be smaller numbers of people per hour, and all events, besides the movie, can function in a grab & go format so more students can enjoy what each event has to offer. Although the sign-ups have passed, for students who did not sign up in advance, there is an option to arrive within the last half hour of each event to pick up any unclaimed items.

One of the most anticipated events for Winter Weekend is the traditional One Ton Sundae, which has been held every year since 1979. In previous years, students have waited in long lines for hours to receive a bucket that they could fill themselves with as much ice cream as they wanted. SUBOG collaborated with the Dairy Bar to fill two life-sized boats with gallons of various ice cream flavors.

This year, however, SUBOG has opted for pre-scooped buckets in five options containing various combinations of popular flavors: Oreo, Chocolate Brownie Fudge, Husky Tracks, Mint Chocolate Chip, the Class of 2022 Senior Scoop (Chocolate with Cookie Dough pieces and Marshmallow Swirl) and a dairy free option of Raspberry Sorbet. The sign-ups ensure that there will be no long lines and students can pick up their bucket on Feb. 11 during various pick-up times throughout the day.

If you are a senior who missed the Google Form to sign-up, don’t fear!

“We will also have a surprise for seniors coming soon for those who missed their chance at One Ton Sundae,” Victoria Marchetti, major weekends chair of SUBOG, said.

On Feb. 10, students can have breakfast for dinner at Moonlight Breakfast in the Student Union Ballroom. SUBOG is expected to serve traditional breakfast items, including eggs, scones, bacon, sausages, fruit and more. In an effort to be more allergy conscious, SUBOG will feature several dietary alternatives, including dairy-free whipped cream and turkey bacon.

For the first time at Moonlight Breakfast, there will be a waffle bar for students to customize their own waffles. Besides food, there will be tons of crafts and activities, including DIY lip balm and faux snow globes. Students will have a chance to grab Winter Weekend merch along with three $10 gift cards as part of a giveaway, for locations around campus.

Valentine’s Care Day on Feb. 12 in Student Union 104 is an opportunity for students to self-reflect and enjoy self-care goodies, like face masks, candy, sleeping masks, chocolates, tea and other treats just before Valentine’s Day. Students will also have another chance to grab Winter Weekend merch. The grab & go will be more prevalent here, as students will arrive during their time slot, receive a bag, and then pick up any items available at the stations.

This year, in the Student Union Theater, SUBOG will be playing Disney’s “Encanto” each night on Feb. 10-12. The widely popular film was released on Nov. 24, 2021. Part of the Winter Weekend fun will be heading down at night to the SU Theater and enjoying the critically-acclaimed animated film.

One major impact that COVID-19 has had on this Winter Weekend is the loss of the Ski Trip. SUBOG’s usual trip to a ski resort has been canceled. Since the campus has entered in Red, travel trips for SUBOG and other Tier III organizations are no longer permitted. As of right now, it is postponed until next year, guidelines permitting.

Despite all the obstacles, SUBOG hopes to make Winter Weekend as accessible as possible for all students while still remaining safe. If you have a chance, try to stop by any of the events and experience Winter Weekend for yourself. Be sure to follow @subogatuconn on Instagram for more information on what’s to come.