New Beach House album will sweep you away

Daydreamers, star-gazers and fantasizers alike: Come together to sit down and absorb whatever Beach House has to offer. The highly anticipated “Once Twice Melody” by Beach House gives listeners exactly what they have hoped for with noticeable growth since their past album “Depression Cherry.” As “Pitchfork” described, “You don’t listen to ‘Once Twice Melody,’ you dissolve into it.”

The only way to describe the sound of this album is as if your body is hollow and the frequencies of sound are echoing back and forth within your very soul. Known for their dream-pop instrumentals and heavenly vocals, Beach House knows how to make you feel exactly that while listening to their first ever self-produced album. Since their hit song “Space Song,” Beach House has made their mark among classic artists like Mazzy Star, the Cocteau Twins and even Tame Impala for their dreamlike, synthy music.

The very first track, titled “Once Twice Melody” after the album itself, sets the stage with vivid imagery in both instrumentals and lyrics. The experience is cinematic, as if the golden gates of the dreamy fantasy that is this album are being opened.

The sweeping arpeggios, live strings and strong drum beat places “Pink Funeral” among the best songs of the album. Such arpeggios transcend throughout the album, perhaps telling of the meaning of the album itself. Lyrics like, “These days go (Over and over) / To each that follows / The night / That has no end (Over and over) / Will be the last, my friend” from “Over and Over,” seem to talk about how days drone on and on forever, and how we can find happiness in those endless days.

Beach House manages to keep their sound consistent from their very first album — self-titled “Beach House” — to now, while giving listeners something new and exciting with each new release. What makes this album so remarkable, and possibly their best, is that it is produced on their own. Not to mention, they incorporated live instruments that are undeniably beautiful. This being said, I can’t help but to wonder where Beach House will go from here. It seems they have accomplished their goal of encapsulating a specific vibe, and have done so throughout the years, but how long can this go on until the listener is bored? Can they continue to put out works that match the mood of their past albums, and also make them distinctly different and new, without changing the very core of their sound?

While the album is quite long at 84 total minutes over 18 tracks, each song acts as a necessary component in the album’s story. This album was released in four “chapters,” in the same order as the album in full. The first two chapters consisted of four songs in sequence, while the following two chapters each consisted of five songs. The first chapter was released on Nov. 10, 2021, and the rest of the chapters followed throughout December and January until the album’s complete release on Jan. 19, 2022.

Rating: 4.5/5