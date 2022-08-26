Rapid Fire: What’s the number one thing people get wrong about their freshman year?  

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What’s the number one thing people get wrong about freshman year?

Maddie Papcun, Opinion Editor: The biggest misconception about freshman year is that it’s a make-or-break year for your college experience. Nobody knows what they’re doing at 18 years old, might as well embrace the uncertainty, make a few mistakes, and learn a thing or two about yourself! Oh, and they don’t join The Daily Campus.

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: Before I entered freshman year, the pressure to make friends and find a niche family towered over me. Two years later, I know you don’t need to rush finding a community that loves and challenges you. Take your time learning who you are and cultivating your community with care — it’ll be worth it. Oh, and they don’t join The Daily Campus.

Carson Swick, Copy Editor: Say what you will about UConn Dining’s management of certain issues, but I’ve seen way too many freshmen look down on the actual food it serves on campus. Homesick or not, eating in a dining hall is a vital part of the college experience, and the variety of cuisine means that everyone’s bound to find something they like in at least one or two of them. Oh, and they don’t join The Daily Campus.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Two words: Shower shoes. Bring them, please. Oh, and they don’t join The Daily Campus.

Sam Zelin, Managing Editor: I think the biggest mistake people make is not taking more opportunities. UConn has so many things to offer that they more-or-less shove in your face, and a lot of them are pretty cool. Even reading the Daily Digest will expose you to some great things. Oh, and they don’t join The Daily Campus.

Janella Briones, Associate Managing Editor: Buying too much stuff. No, you don’t need that body pillow, and you certainly will never use a mini ironing board. Also, dorms are small, and bringing any unnecessary furniture or storage will take up the little space you are given. Oh, and they don’t join The Daily Campus.