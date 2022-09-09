Queen Elizabeth II died at 96-years-old on Thursday afternoon after reports of poor health

The queen had been a part of the English monarchy for seven decades, an AP article said.

Buckingham Palace had announced that doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” prior to her death.

Over the past year, the Queen has faced many health concerns including contracting COVID-19, a back sprain and being hospitalized last October, according to Today.

The palace sent out an announcement after her death. The announcement stated that the Queen died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” King Charles said in the statement.

In response to her death, the Queen’s 73-year-old son, Charles III, is now King, an AP article said.

Buckingham Palace lowered their flag to half-staff to respect the Queen’s legacy, according to the AP. It is unknown the exact effect her death will have on the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.