Rapid Fire: How would you spend your extra free time if every week was a three-day weekend? 

Whether it’s getting exercise by cycling or learning to cook new dishes, there’s always tasks to do and skills to master. Below are some of the ways our opinion section would spend their time if they had an extra day in the weekend. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: How would you spend your extra free time if every week was a three-day weekend?

Maddie Papcun, Opinion Editor: Anytime I come across a post on social media that I want to come back to, I save it for “when I have more time,” i.e. never. Thus, given a recurring three-day weekend, I’d go through my hundreds of saved TikToks, Instagram posts and Tweets in an attempt to remember why I saved them in the first place.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: I would spend my extra day learning to cook a new dish from various cuisines, and weaponize my newly acquired skill to feed my roommates a weekly plat du jour characterized by diverse, piquant flavor profiles worthy of a Michelin star. I’d never have to do the dishes again. Until then, I’ll be sticking to Ramen noodles.

Harrison Raskin, Editor in Chief: I’d be doing a lot more cycling, and recommit to finishing learning the piece I’ve spent four years learning on piano (Chopin’s Ballade No. 4). More importantly, I would dedicate that third weekend day to advocating for a fourth day to be added to each weekend. Soon enough there could be a seven day weekend.

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: I would spend my much-needed third day cultivating a skill that I’ve been putting off for a very long time: Jazz scatting. By week one, I’ll be a helpless jazz padawan. By week two I’ll be the most jiving, swinging, grooving scat cat on this skippity doo da Earth.