Rapid Fire: How would you spend your extra free time if every week was a three-day weekend? 

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.
In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: How would you spend your extra free time if every week was a three-day weekend?
Maddie Papcun, Opinion Editor: Anytime I come across a post on social media that I want to come back to, I save it for “when I have more time,” i.e. never. Thus, given a recurring three-day weekend, I’d go through my hundreds of saved TikToks, Instagram posts and Tweets in an attempt to remember why I saved them in the first place.
Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: I would spend my extra day learning to cook a new dish from various cuisines, and weaponize my newly acquired skill to feed my roommates a weekly plat du jour characterized by diverse, piquant flavor profiles worthy of a Michelin star. I’d never have to do the dishes again. Until then, I’ll be sticking to Ramen noodles.
Harrison Raskin, Editor in Chief: I’d be doing a lot more cycling, and recommit to finishing learning the piece I’ve spent four years learning on piano (Chopin’s Ballade No. 4). More importantly, I would dedicate that third weekend day to advocating for a fourth day to be added to each weekend. Soon enough there could be a seven day weekend.
Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: I would spend my much-needed third day cultivating a skill that I’ve been putting off for a very long time: Jazz scatting. By week one, I’ll be a helpless jazz padawan. By week two I’ll be the most jiving, swinging, grooving scat cat on this skippity doo da Earth.