‘The Catholic School’ takes us on a trip inside a killer’s mind 

Based on a true story, “The Catholic School” takes us back to the 1970s when one of the most monstrous massacres in Rome took place: the Circeo Massacre. With a remarkable cast, this movie is a must-watch for those of us who love exciting thrillers.

Growing up in a middle-class family, Angelo Izzo, Andrea Ghira and Gianni Guido are three “daddy’s boys” whose weekly confessions at mass do not make them exempt from committing the worst sin possible. As students from an all-male Catholic school, their sexuality is an ambiguous and complicated concept that pushes them to satisfy their lust at demented levels.

The three perpetrators also had difficult lives at home and at their school, where their only options were to subdue or be subdued.

As the narrator clearly states, life in their community was never the same after the events of the Circeo Massacre.

After being introduced to Rosalia and Donatella, the three perpetrators take them to dinner and plan on taking them to the movie theater afterward. Feeling attraction towards the two beautiful Italian girls, they decide to take them to Andrea’s villa instead, where the horrendous events take place.

After a long night of drinking until they were not able to think logically, when Donatella and Rosalia attempted to go home to avoid making their parents worried, Gianni and Angelo threaten them at gunpoint to stay in the villa and lock them up in the bathroom. Vulnerable, Donatella and Rosalia have no option but to obey them if they want to live.

Gianni and Angelo tell the girls that Andrea, the villa’s owner, was the one who ordered for them to be captured and raped. Without further hesitation and even before Andrea got to the villa, Gianni and Angelo raped and tortured Donatella and Rosalia. It did not matter how much the girls begged and swore they would not tell anyone about what the boys had done, the privileged and selfish abusers would not back off. After days of being continuously raped, kicked and starved, only one of the victims survived.

“The Catholic School” shows how life was before rape was seen as an actual crime against the victim; it was instead considered a crime against public morality. The Circeo Massacre brought about changes to Italian laws in 1996, when rape began to be punished with prison sentences. Angelo, Andrea and Gianni were given life sentences, but because of good conduct they were released before completing their sentences. As wicked as it sounds, they did not stop committing crimes against women after they were released from prison, as they were responsible of the death of another woman six years after being released due to good conduct. Evidence from the case proves that the perpetrators suffered from psychiatric disorders that were perhaps at the root of their evil acts.

“The Catholic School” is only 105 minutes long and it takes its audience into a rollercoaster of emotions that emerge from witnessing how wickedness operates in the mind of those one would least expect. If you’re looking for a good movie to watch this weekend, head to Netflix and stream “The Catholic School” for a story that will make you suspicious of those you least expect. But of course, no amount of confession will make the repercussions of the Circeo Massacre vanish from history.

Rating: 4/5