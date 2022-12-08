Around the Top 25 Women’s Basketball: Ohio State and Indiana emerge as Top 5 teams, remaining undefeated 

Nov 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half at Moda Center. The UConn Huskies won the game 86-79. Photo by Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports.

Caitlin Clark (No. 8 Iowa) against No. 12 NC State – 45 points, 6 rebounds

Despite the loss to NC State, Clark exploded for the Hawkeyes, scoring 45 points with six rebounds. This marks the fifth career 40-point scoring game for the junior guard — the most scored by a Division I women’s basketball player this season. Clark was one point short from her career-high, going 16-for-28 from the field with five 3-pointers. She also added six rebounds and four assists, but that was not enough for Iowa to steal the win as they lost 94-81. For the second consecutive season, Clark is leading Division I in scoring with 28.2 points per game.

Rebeka Mikulasikova (No. 4 Ohio State) against Rutgers – 31 points, 6 rebounds

Against Rutgers, Rebeka Mikulasikova scored her career-high 31 points to lead the way for the Buckeyes to get the win. Teammate Taylor Mikesell also added 30 to contribute to Ohio State’s offensive attack. This was Mikulasikova’s third career 30-plus point game with the Buckeyes. The senior forward played a huge role in this game, pacing the offense for Ohio State for all four quarters. Mikulasikova and Mikesell combined for the double-digit advantage and held off Rutgers 82-70.

Diamond Miller (No. 20 Maryland) against No. 7 Notre Dame – 31 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks

Dec 1, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Diamond Miller (1) celebrates with teammates after making the game winning shot in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Photo by Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports.

On top of her already fantastic night, Diamond Miller capped it off with a game-winning buzzer beater from the elbow and put Maryland over Notre Dame 74-72. She was all over the court against the Irish with 12 rebounds and three blocks, but she carried the offense for the Terps. When Notre Dame started gaining control in the game, the senior guard made huge blocks and baskets to keep Maryland in the game. She finished the game with 19 points in the second half and came out with the victory.

Chloe Marotta (No. 24 Marquette) against Seton Hall – 30 points, 12 rebounds

Career-high for Shy 👓



🏀 19 points

🏀 15.6 ppg last 5 games

🏀 4.8 rpg last 5 games #FTT x #LegUSy 🐢 pic.twitter.com/48j0K74Qtd — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 5, 2022

In a Big East matchup, Chloe Marotta finished with a double-double, but could not get the win for Marquette, losing 82-78 to Seton Hall. The senior guard was the offensive leader for the Golden Eagles as she was always there to respond to the Pirates’ baskets. Marotta went 9-for-17 with a perfect 12-for-12 from the foul line to score 30 points. She also added 12 rebounds, three assists, a block and two steals for Marquette.

Best Games

No. 20 Maryland stuns No. 7 Notre Dame

In a thriller, No. 20 Maryland upset No. 7 Notre Dame for their first loss of the season. It was a hard-fought game by both sides, as Maryland’s Diamond Miller hit a buzzer-beater at the elbow to get the 74-72 win for the Terps. Notre Dame started the game in control, jumping out to a 7-0 lead, but the Terrapins came back 8-8 and it was a battle from there. The Irish outscored Maryland in the third quarter 24-18 to take a 55-51 lead. Despite this, the Terps owned the glass, outplaying Notre Dame 41-37 with an additional 17 offensive rebounds. This led Maryland to 21 second chance points, and ultimately a nail-biting victory.

No. 12 NC State upsets No. 10 Iowa

With home-court advantage, No. 10 Iowa could not manage to beat out No. 12 NC State, losing 94-81. The Wolfpack made huge defensive stops throughout, but that did not stop Iowa’s Caitlin Clark from scoring 45 points. NC State’s highest-scoring quarter was the fourth, where they responded every time that Iowa tried to make a comeback. Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers led the Wolfpack with 22 points each. Additionally, Jakia Brown-Turner, Jada Boyd and Camille Hobby reached double figures to create an all-around performance to seal the win.

These two just went NUCLEAR ‼️🚀#GoBucks🌰 pic.twitter.com/VG7FOZM6rZ — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) December 4, 2022

No. 4 Ohio State beats No. 18 Louisville

A 96-77 loss to No. 4 Ohio State broke No. 18 Louisville’s 21-home game winning streak and is their worst loss since their 68-48 loss to UConn in 2014. The Cardinals started with a positive, having Hailey Van Lith back in the lineup after she missed a game. She led Louisville’s offense with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for her second double-double of the year, but that was not enough to overpower the Buckeyes. Ohio State took control in the third quarter when they went on an 11-0 run and outscored the Cardinals 28-18. They then built on that for a 31-point fourth quarter, pulling away from Louisville to get the victory.

No. 5 Indiana dominates from No. 6 North Carolina 87-63

In a tight, ranked matchup between No. 5 Indiana and No. 6 North Carolina, the Hoosiers ran away with a 87-63 win. North Carolina started the game strong with a 7-0 lead in the first minutes. Indiana hit eight of their 11 three-pointers in the first half, igniting them to gain control. IU outscored UNC by 23 points in the half, giving them a 49-33 lead at the break. This pattern continued in the second half with the Hoosiers continuing to dominate. Indiana scored 53% from beyond the arc and four players finished in double figures. Sydney Parrish led IU with 24 points and six rebounds to stay undefeated.

No. 13 Creighton defeats No. 25 Villanova

The game started off slow between No. 13 Creighton and No. 25 Villanova, but the Bluejays took control to gain the 67-46 win. The Wildcats had the 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the tide changed when Creighton capitalized on turnovers and planned a new defense method. The Bluejays doubled up on Villanova star Maddy Siegrist, resulting in the Wildcats missing easy shots. The amount of missed shots added up for Villanova, helping Creighton to thrive. It was not a blowout for the entirety, as Villanova had their chances, but fouls and Creighton’s offense got the best of them. Molly Mogensen led the scoring for the Bluejays with 22 points, helping them to earn a Big East victory.