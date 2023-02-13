Women’s Ice Hockey: Hard-fought efforts fall short against No. 5 Northeastern, Holy Cross 

UConn women’s hockey lose a hard-fought battle 3-2 against Northeastern in overtime, following a Friday night matchup at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn. on Feb. 10, 2023. The UConn Huskies would go on to add to their losing streak the following day, picking up a 2-1 loss against Holy Cross. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/The Daily Campus.

The UConn women’s hockey team lost both games this weekend against No. 5 Northeastern and Holy Cross.

Both games were at the brand new Toscano Family Ice Forum, but even the home ice advantage wasn’t enough for UConn to come out victorious.

UConn scored first on Friday night against Northeastern on an odd man rush in the first period, where forward Amy Landry scored just her second goal of the season, assisted by forward Kyla Josifovic.

Despite a power play early in the second period, Northeastern defenseman Megan Carter found forward Chloé Aurard, who seized a breakaway opportunity and scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game at one goal apiece.

UConn head coach Chris MacKenzie indicated after the game that Northeastern had one of the best penalty killing units, which UConn’s power-play groups were no match for. UConn went 0-for-2 on power plays on Friday, both penalties coming in the second period. The game was even after two periods, in both goals (one) and shots on goal (17).

In the third period, forward Jada Habisch found forward Kate Thurman for the senior’s seventh goal of the season. Thurman was the hot hand for UConn about a month ago, where she scored a goal in three-straight games.

The momentum shifted in the battle of the Huskies when Northeastern forward Taze Thompson scored a goal to make it three-straight games with a goal. Thompson also had a goal at the Freitas Ice Forum against UConn in October; she has six goals this season. The equalizing goal late in the third period was set up by Vermont transfer defenseman Maude Poulin-Labelle, whose shot was rebounded by Thompson.

With 3:32 in overtime, there was no better time for Northeastern defenseman Tory Mariano’s first goal of the season. Her clutch effort in overtime was similar to a closer with the name Mariano. The game-winner was assisted by Aurard.

Star UConn goaltender Tia Chan had 30 saves in the loss. MacKenzie credited Chan for being one of the best goalies in the country, calling her “a fierce competitor that we can rely on.”

In the other crease, Gwyneth Philips had 19 saves, leading Northeastern to the season sweep over UConn.

Coming off a loss Friday night, UConn played Saturday afternoon in a matchup against Holy Cross.

Just five minutes into the game, the Crusaders struck first, where forward Carly Beniek was set up by Lilly Feeney on a one-timer for the first goal of the game. It’s Beniek’s first goal in 2023 and her first goal since Oct. 8.

The Huskies answered with a goal of their own, where defenseman Kaitlyn Yearwood got the puck out to forward Coryn Tormala for the senior’s eighth goal of the season.

Off Charlotte Sonntag’s stick, the Crusaders took the lead for good with the game’s final goal coming midway through the second period — it’s the freshman’s first goal of her collegiate career.

UConn defenseman Camryn Wong was given a five-minute major — a game misconduct for boarding — meaning Wong would not play the rest of the game. The entire penalty was killed off by the Huskies.

With 1:09 left, Chan was pulled in exchange for an extra skater, but Holy Cross goaltender Madison Beck made sure no shots went through. Beck had 31 saves during Saturday afternoon’s game.

Even though UConn outshot the Crusaders 11-5 in the third period, the Huskies could not answer Sonntag’s goal. Despite the loss, UConn outshot Holy Cross for the entire game, 32-23.

MacKenzie thought the team “looked a little flat early in the game,” which was his biggest takeaway to the team’s now sixth straight loss.

The Huskies will look to get back in the win column next weekend as they face Holy Cross yet again in a home-and-home series. UConn will host Holy Cross for senior night on Friday in Storrs, Conn. at the Toscano Family Ice Forum, while the Crusaders have senior day on Saturday at the Hart Center Rink in Worcester, Mass.