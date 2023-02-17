NYFW vs. Project Fashion

A model has make-up applied backstage ahead of the Thom Browne collection presentation during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in New York. Photo by Mary Altaffer/AP Newsroom

On Super Bowl Sunday, the hardcore fashionistas of UConn’s fashion club, Project Fashion, decided to dress up and take a trip to New York City, and not just for a spontaneous city photoshoot. They were promised an experience better than watching teams you don’t even care about: New York Fashion Week.

For cowtown students, even just taking a trip to the city is enough, but for those deeply invested in the world of fashion, the expectations were high. The club bought tickets through The SOCIETY, a “globally renowned” fashion show producer that strives to make Fashion Week an “inclusive” experience. It was, but not in the way you might think. NYFW as a whole has gone through many pivotal shifts in how it’s organized and perceived, but its democratization through the rise of the internet and influencers brings up the question: is NYFW dying? Or dead even? There’s no doubt in my mind that to many fashion enthusiasts, Fashion Week still holds high praised significance, but the show we experienced made me and VP of the club, Valentina Rodriguez, question all of it.

The day began early in the AM for PF and members in order to successfully troop into the city and make the show on time. Vice p P resident , Valentina Rodriguez and t T reasurer , Daniella Green were left with the responsibility of bringing the group of nine 9 to and from the city, something neither of them had done before. The president’s unexpected absence left them frazzled, but the fashionistas held it down, took care of train tickets and made sure members ate once in the city.

After the confusingly long wait in line, we were invited into a medium sized warehouse decorated with chrome banners hung over a black cloth covering the walls to create the runway backdrop. The cute, deceiving ambiance was set by bright pink lighting , and a singular projection screen displaying “NEW YORK FASHION WEEK” for credibility.

The first designer, Belle Le Chic, displayed models in classy going out dresses and jumpsuits, some of them wearing big sun hats. Nothing too crazy, pretty simple and concise. Credibility quickly diminished when the next designer, Krissy King, presented models in excessive tulle, feather wings , and children somehow made their way into the runway…