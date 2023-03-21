Softball: UConn set for matchup against Boston College 

Coming off a series win over Providence, the UConn softball team is set for a single game series against Boston College.

After their performances against Providence, three Huskies received Big East Honors. For the second time this season, Payton Kinney was named Pitcher of the Week. Lexi Hastings and Aziah James earned Big East Honor Roll.

Last weekend, Kinney appeared in the circle two times. In those appearances, she held a 0.00 era, had 12 strikeouts and kept opponents to a .174 batting average. Last Friday in the first game of the series, the junior pitcher was dominant in her six inning performance striking out 11 Providence hitters. Kinney earned her third win of the season and was named Big East Pitcher of the Week..

Earning Big East Honor Roll for this week, James led UConn’s offense with a .556 batting average, driving in four runs and scoring three herself. In Friday’s game, the graduate student outfielder went 4-4 at the plate with four hits and two RBI’s. Additionally, she was 4-4 on stolen bases adding to her team high of 18 on the season. She ties on stolen bases with teammate Hastings.

Hastings was all over the bases against Providence. She had a team high .667 on base percentage with six stolen bases, making her total 18 on the season – a team high. Over the weekend, Hastings led the team with 6 RBIs with five in the final game of the series. In the last game, she hit a three run home run, helping the Huskies to seal the series win. The sophomore outfielder finished the weekend at Providence with a .429 batting average, a 1.000 slugging percentage, with five total runs scored. This earned Hastings Big East Honor Roll for this week.

Boston College will enter the game with a 15-10 overall record and 0-3 in conference play. The Eagles are coming off being swept by North Carolina State University. Boston College is looking to bounce back in their one-game series against UConn after a not-so-successful trip to Raleigh, NC.

This will be the second time that UConn hosts this season at Burrill Family Field in the Connecticut Softball Complex. The Huskies will hope to continue their streak of series wins over Big East opponents as they have won two in a row against Seton Hall and Providence. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. in Storrs on Tuesday, March 21. The game will be streamed on UConn+.