Around Hockey East: Quarterfinals, Championships, Season Awards  

These past two weeks were the most exciting time of the year in Hockey East. Teams provided fans with thrilling games as Boston University claimed the Lamoriello Trophy for the 10th time in school history as 27,493 college hockey fans packed the TD Garden in Boston this past weekend. Hockey East also announced their yearly awards.

Quarterfinals

Zabaneh’s hat trick leads BU past Vermont

The top-seeded Terriers rolled past the Catamounts by a score of 7-3 in their quarterfinal matchup at Agganis Arena. Junior Nick Zabaneh lit the lamp three times and was named Hockey East Player of the Week. His linemates Dylan Peterson (St. Louis) and freshman Jeremy Wilmer each had three assists. Senior Wilmer Skoog also found the back of the net twice as BU outshot their opponent 50-22. Vermont goals were scored by senior William Lemay, fellow senior Jacques Bouquot and freshman Massimo Lombardi.

Providence pulls off huge upset versus Northeastern

Cam Lund (San Jose) put the Huskies on top with a power-play goal in the first period. Senior Parker Ford tied the game for the Friars in the second period. Freshman Brady Berard scored his first collegiate goal in overtime to send his squad to the TD Garden. Berard was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week. Taige Harding (Chicago) assisted on both goals for Providence.

Merrimack tops BC in 2OT thriller

It was a goalie duel for 80 minutes of play as Merrimack’s Hugo Ollas (NYR) and BC’s Mitch Benson battled it out in between the pipes. Ollas made one more save than Benson as he earned the 36 save shutout. Graduate student Mick Messner scored the lone goal in the second overtime as he one-timed the puck past Benson. Ollas was the Hockey East Goaltender of the Week.

Hockey East Championships at TD Garden

BU survives Providence

The first game of the day this past Friday was scoreless through two periods before freshman Bennett Schimek broke the scoring drought with under eight minutes left in regulation. BU’s Peterson tied the game with three minutes remaining. Freshman Quinn Hutson scored the game-winning goal after a slick cross-ice pass from Luke Tuch (Montreal). Drew Commesso (Chicago) made 37 saves in the victory.

Merrimack once again earns victory in 2OT versus UMass Lowell

This game was a defensive battle as the first goal was not scored until halfway through the third period when Merrimack senior Jordan Seyfert was able to beat Lowell’s Gustavs Davis Grigals. Freshman Scout Truman kept Lowell’s season alive as he scored the tying goal with 31 seconds remaining in regulation and the goalie pulled. Sophomore Matt Copponi rifled the puck by Grigals in double overtime after a sweet passing play with senior Ottoville Leppänen. Junior Zachary Borgiel made 35 saves in the victory while Grigals was once again excellent with 40 saves. The Warriors punched their ticket to the championship game for the first time since 2011.

Finals

BU completes comeback versus Merrimack

The Warriors struck first in Saturday’s championship game while on the penalty kill when junior Christian Felton redirected a pass from senior Ben Brar. Lane Hutson (Montreal) answered for the Terriers with a rocket one-timer while on a two-man advantage. Senior Mac Welsher wired a puck by Commesso minutes later off a faceoff to put Merrimack back in the lead. Desperate for a goal, Devin Kaplan (Philadelphia) ripped a shot past Ollas midway through the third to knot the game at two. Merrimack then went into their 14th period of play in the last week only to have their hearts broken by Lane Hutson who cemented his place in BU hockey history with the game-winning goal in overtime. Hutson won The Bill Flynn Award (MVP) and Hockey East Player of the Week; Commesso was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week; Kaplan was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week and Felton was named Hockey East Defender of the Week. Each team is going dancing as BU will take on Western Michigan in Manchester, NH on Thursday in the first round of the tournament. Merrimack will look to upset Quinnipiac in Bridgeport on Friday.

Season Awards

Hockey East Player of the Year: Northeastern’s Devon Levi, G

Bob Kullen Award, Hockey East Coach of the Year: BU’s Jay Pandolfo

Hockey East Rookie of the Year: BU’s Lane Hutson, D