OzzFoodFest will take place in Willimantic on Sunday

Illustration by Sarah Chantres/The Daily Campus.

The OzzFoodFest, an Ozzy Osbourne-themed festival, will take place on Sunday, April 2 in Willimantic and will have a concert, food trucks, vendors, bounce houses and more. The event starts at 12 p.m. at Jilson Square Park.

Tony Ferreira, president of event coordinators at Eastside Festivals, spoke about the details and encouraged all to attend. He said it will be a great way to spend a beautiful Sunday afternoon.

“It is one of a kind of event because it is a concert and food festival at the same time,” Ferreira said.

There will be two bands, the Styff Kitty and Ozzlands, performing at the event. Ferreira said the Ozzlands is an Ozzy/Badlands Tribute band. According to the Facebook post, Styff Kitty will perform from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Ozzlands will perform from 3 p.m. to 6.p.m.

In addition to the bands, Ferreira said there will be five food trucks that will serve different types of food and drinks. He said there will be a face painter, a henna tattoo artist and around ten vendors that will be selling different items. He also said there will be bouncy houses which will be perfect for families to bring their children.

Ferreira said tickets are available online for $11 now and will be $15 at the gate. Children 12 years old and younger can enter for free. There is free parking available.

“I put these events on for people to have a good time,” Ferreira said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Ferreira said to be on the lookout for different types of festivals coming up in the warmer months as well.

More information about the event can be found on their Facebook page.