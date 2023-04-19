Ava’s Angle: Why Pete Alonso and Fransico Lindor are the best current duo in MLB

Right now, there are many great duos in the MLB and it can be hard to choose the best. Just to name a few: Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo (Yankees), Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout (Angels), Manny Machado and Juan Soto (Padres), etc. However, there’s one duo that stands out and are the key pieces to the New York Mets World Series caliber team: first baseman Pete Alonso and shortstop Fransico Lindor.

2022 Statistics

Francisco Lindor: .270/.349/.464, 20 HR, 11 SB, 81 RBI, 132 wRC+, 5.0 fWAR

Pete Alonso: .282/.360/.542, 29 HR, 96 RBI, 149 wRC+, 3.1 fWAR

There are many factors that separate Alonso and Lindor from other duos in the majors, but one strong reason is their consistency. Last season, each of them played in all but one game for the Mets. This played a significant role in keeping New York in first place in the National League East all season (until the last weekend of course). Last year the Mets went on a stretch out of the break where they won 15 of their last 17 games. During that span, Lindor hit .419/.507/.694, with four home runs, 15 RBIs and the second-best wRC+ in baseball at 236. Meanwhile, Alonso hit .344/.440/.656, with five home runs, 18 RBIs and a 198 wRC+.

RBIs are definitely what they are most known for, as the two were the best run-producers in MLB last season. They combined to drive in 238 of New York’s 544 runs. Lindor had 107 RBIs and Alonso had 131 RBIs.

To carry on to this season, Alonso and Lindor have jumped out to a hot start. They have continued their surge of producing RBIs. Lindor currently sits at No. 4 in RBI leaders with 17 and Alonso at No. 9 with 15. On the other hand, per ESPN, Alonso is the current leader for home runs with eight total and Lindor is tied for No. 12 with four homers. All of those stats have come in the Mets first 17 games of the season which is pretty impressive nonetheless.

Lindor is a key piece to New York’s roster and was one of Steve Cohen’s first moves as owner of the Mets. From when he played for Cleveland to now being locked in on a historic contract with New York, Lindor has always been a standout player. Mr. Smile has played a large role in the evolution of the shortstop position, especially with his ability to be a switch hitter. In 1987, the average MLB shortstop slashed .258/.315/.365 (.680 OPS) with an 80 wRC+, which can conclude that shortstops were 20% worse than the league’s average hitter. Since then, with guys like Lindor, the shortstop position that used to be primarily fixated on defense in the middle infield had turned into a position that also calls for a powerful bat. Hitting like a corner outfielder and fielding like a true midfielder, Lindor is the most valuable type of player that a team can have. Lindor is a four-time All Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner for his outstanding defensive play. He is the perfect example of the modern day shortstop with his power, exceptional glove, speed and a leader of his squad.

For Alonso, the foundation of his game will always be the pyrotechnics which include home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage. He will never be the type of player that has strength in base running and the ability to make it around from first to third. However, his power is one of the best in the game. Alonso’s maximum exit velocity puts him in the 98th percentile of MLB hitters, just behind other power hitters like Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Vladamir Guerrero Jr. The Polar Bear is a two-time all star, led the league in home runs in 2019 with 53 (setting a major league record for rookies) and led the league in runs batted in in 2022.

When Lindor and Alonso come together, it makes magic for the New York Mets. Besides their statistics, the example that they set from their work ethic and preparation goes a long way for the Mets organization. They are the kinds of players who rarely miss a game, which sets an example of durability for the rest of their major league teammates all the way down to the guys in the minors. Lindor already locked his contract with the Mets where he averages $34 million a year for an overall 10-year $341 million contract. Alonso will be up next to get paid big bucks but it sets the tone that if the largest paying players are this dedicated to the game, then the rest of the players have to have the same mindset as well. They also make a large impacts on the fans and give back to their communities which is something that not every professional athlete makes the time for. Mr. Smile and The Polar Bear have all hands on deck to win with the Mets and their true love for the city of New York truly shows out on the field. They electrify Citi Field and bring a lot to the Mets organization, on and off the field.

Alonso and Lindor are the future of the Mets infield with Jeff McNeil at second base and Brett Baty at third base. This duo will continue to provide success for the Mets and be the fan-favorites of New York with hopes of leading them to a World Series title in the very near future.