More arrests made in relation to UConn championship game celebrations 

Two more arrests have been made in relation to the celebrations following the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team victory at the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

Earlier this month, celebrations on the Storrs campus left 15 people arrested and 16 hospitalized.

University Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said these new arrests were connected with vandalism that occurred on campus following the game.

“UConn Police have made two additional arrests in connection with vandalism that occurred on the Storrs campus after the men’s basketball championship game,” Reitz said in an email.

The two students most recently arrested face charges of reckless endangerment, breach of peace, criminal mischief and rioting. While the university cannot reveal specific university punishments under the Student Code of Conduct due to federal law, Reitz added that they face sanctions up to and including expulsion.

Reitz also said that damage estimates are still being determined.

“The damage estimate has not yet been finalized because UConn is awaiting invoices on some repair and replacement materials, and continues to find damage at various locations around campus,” Reitz said.

More arrests are expected in the future as UCPD continues to search for those who celebrated illegally.

If anyone has information they would like to share with UConn Police investigators, they are asked to contact Lieutenant Peter Harris via peter.harris@uconn.edu or by calling 860-486-4800.