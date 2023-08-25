Introducing the 2023-24 captains of the UConn men’s hockey team 

No.22 Hudson Shandor: UConn comes back from being down 1-0 in the first period to a tie in the 2nd period. UConn end up winning the game against UMass 3-1 at Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, CT. Photo by Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus

The UConn men’s hockey team is coming off a 20-12-3 overall record, going 13-9-2 in conference play. The team did lose a handful of senior players but two of whom have returned as captains with the addition of a now rising senior. Let’s take a look into the 2023-24 captains of the Ice Bus.

Jake Flynn, defenseman

Jake Flynn is an incoming graduate student from Bridgewater, Massachussetts. He played in 30 games as a rookie defenseman, having nine points on two goals and seven assists. He also had 15 blocked shots on the season. Flynn was tied for 12th among All Hockey East rookie defenseman in scoring. As a sophomore, he played in all 23 games, scoring a goal with five assists on the season. He blocked 15 shots which generated 39 total shots. In his junior season he played in 31 games, had two goals and eight assists which totalled 10 points. Additionally he had 53 shots. In the most recent season as a senior, Flynn was one of the Huskies’ most valuable defenseman. He played in 36 games having four goals and ten assists which made for 14 total points. He also had 66 shots which is his career high. Flynn will return to UConn for his fifth season and has been named a captain of this year’s Ice Bus.

Harrison Rees, defenseman

Harrison Rees is an incoming graduate student from Oakville, Ontario, Canada. He played in all 34 games of his freshman season. Rees scored a goal with eight assists for a nine point season. He was tied sixth on the team with 21 blocked shots. Rees played in 21 games in his second season with the Huskies. He finished the season with five points with two goals and three assists. He was plus-eight for the season which was tied for best on the club and first among the team’s defenseman. He generated 25 shots on the season and blocked 18 shots in total. Rees played in 36 games in both his junior and senior seasons. As a junior, he scored two goals with ten assists, totaling 13 points. He finished the year with a career high 60 shots. Now for his most recent season with the Ice Bus, Rees scored two goals with eight assists to total for 10 points. He had 46 shots on the season. However, Rees was one of the most reliable players for the Huskies alongside defenseman Flynn. He will now return to Storrs for his fifth season and has been named a captain of this year’s team.

No.27 Harrison Rees: UConn men’s hockey pick up a 4-3 loss against Northeastern following a Saturday night matchup at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn on Jan. 14. Although being ahead for most of the game, the UConn Huskies lost their lead in the third period where Northeastern broke through scoring three goals. File photo/The Daily Campus.

Hudson Schandor, forward

Hudson Schandor is a rising senior from North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. In his freshman campaign, he appeared in 22 games. He finished third on the team in scoring with 14 points from six goals with eight assists. Schandor was plus-two on the year and was tied for fifth among Hockey East rookies in scoring. Additionally, he was tied for second on the club with seven power play points, scoring twice with five assists. In his second season with the Huskies, Schandor played 28 games with five goals and 13 assists, totalling an 18-point season. He also had 62 shots on the year. Schandor capitalized on his success with the Huskies during his junior season when he played in all 36 games, scoring 11 goals with 22 assists, making for 33 points on the year. He shot a career-high 75 points as an assistant-captain for the Huskies. Schandor is entering his senior season with the Ice bus and has been named one of the trio captains for the 2023-24 UConn men’s hockey team.

Flynn, Rees and Schandor will lead the way for the Ice Bus as captains, all starting this coming October. On Aug. 10, the 2023-24 schedule was released which includes 34 games total and 17 games on the Huskies’ home ice. They will split between the XL Center in Hartford and the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs. UConn will open up its season with three road games starting at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York on Saturday Oct. 7. The Huskies will make their way back to Connecticut for their home opener on Friday Oct. 20 at the Toscano Family Ice Forum, puck drop is set for 7 p.m.