Ava’s Angle: Why David Stearns is the perfect hire for the New York Mets  

New York Mets’ Jonathan Arauz follows through on a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in New York. Photo by Frank Franklin II/AP Photo.

The Mets did not have the season they hoped for this year but that is all about to change. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Mets announced that they have reached an agreement on a 5-year deal with David Stearns to become the team’s president of baseball operations after the 2023 season concludes.

Stearns has an impressive baseball resume and is the right guy to bring the Mets to a higher level. Since graduating from Harvard in 2008, Stearns has spent the last 15 seasons working inside Major League Baseball. In 2015, Stearns took over the Milwaukee Brewers and turned them into a contending team. He was hired at just 30 years old, which made him the youngest general manager in baseball after spending three seasons with the Houston Astros. In his time in the front office with the Brew Crew, he engineered the blockbuster 2018 trade for Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins who won MVP that same year. Milwaukee also drafted and developed pitcher Corbin Burnes, who won the NL Cy Young in 2021. Stearns also developed other pitchers like Devin Williams and Brandon Woodruff, and traded for prospects like Josh Hader and Adrian Houser. Currently, the Willy Adames trade is making Stearns look very good, as he is one of the Brewers most productive offensive weapons. As of right now, the Mets have never had a MVP on their team, but that could all change in future seasons with Stearns up front. Another notable move was Stearns adding Freddy Peralta to the Brew Crew at a small cost. The Mets are seeking to build sustainable success that goes from the top of the major leagues all the way to the lowest levels in their farm system, and Stearns has experience doing just that.

One of the reasons why Stearns is the perfect hire for the Mets is because of the way he controls and advances a team. He has proven that he can construct a winning team out of one of the Major Leagues’ smallest market teams in Milwaukee. The Brewers are almost tied with the Cincinnati Reds at the bottom of baseball’s market. One of Stearns biggest challenges while in Milwaukee was competing up against the teams with the much bigger markets for spending. Although the National League Central Division is known to be one of the less competitive in the majors, the Brewers still had to battle against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, two of the largest big market teams outside of New York and California. Fast forward to now, Stearns is in New York, which is one of the biggest markets in baseball, if not the biggest. With a market like that, and the money Steve Cohen just has flowing out of his pockets year after year, the possibilities and opportunities could be endless for New York and Stearns.

Stearns has expressed that he wants to come to New York, as his mother still lives in Manhattan and he grew up as a Mets fan. He is totally up to the challenge to bring a winning culture back to Flushing. In the short time that Cohen has owned the Mets, he’s made a big push to be a contending team, but all the moves have been extremely temporary, as they have brought in many veteran players and simply just patched up the holes in the team. This is definitely not the vision for the future; the Mets want to be competitive long-term, as well as having sustainability through their farm system and developing young stars all the way up. Cohen bringing in a guy like Stearns who wants to be in New York and thrilled to start this position makes all the difference.

In a short amount of time working in baseball, the 38-year-old Stearns has proved his skill and abilities by building up the Brewers to be a team that qualified for the playoffs for four straight seasons. Prior to Stearns in the Brew Crew’s front office, they had only made the postseason four times in almost a half-century of their franchise’s history. Former workers of Stearns have mentioned his abilities to approach situations in unique manners. His young mind was definitely an advantage for when worked for the Brewers, who’s market is about a tenth as big as the Mets currently.

Cohen has expressed that he has no problem spending money and he hasn’t held back in his first few years as owner of the Mets. There’s been a pattern in Cohen’s time as owner; he goes after what he wants, and a lot of the times he gets what he wants under the right circumstances. Stearns checks off the boxes for how Cohen wants the team to be run with his analytic skills, leadership characteristics, and simply knowing the ins and outs of the game of the league. With this hire, New York has put themselves in a position for Cohen’s bank to be used in the most effective way possible. As many news articles have said, Stearns is the right guy at the right time for this New York Mets team.