Women’s Soccer: Huskies look to remain unbeaten in Big East play

UCONN womens soccer team faces off against Creighton University on Sept. 21 in Morrone Stadium. Photo by Connor Sharp/The Daily Campus

The UConn women’s soccer team (5-2-2) continues Big East play this week against No. 17 Georgetown (6-1-3) on Thursday at 3 p.m. and Marquette (4-5-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game against Georgetown will be the Huskies’ first Big East away match of the season, and their first game outside Connecticut borders since their 1-2 loss to Harvard.

UConn will return to Morrone Stadium against Marquette, the beginning of a short two-game home stint.

The Huskies got off to as good a start in conference play as they could have hoped for, winning their previous two games against Cregithon and St. John’s, both at Morrone. UConn finds itself at the top of the Big East standings, sharing the No. 1 spot with nationally ranked Georgetown.

The Hoyas host the Huskies, boasting an impressive season record thus far, with their only loss coming against Princeton after a seven game unbeaten streak.

UConn came prepared offensively in their first two conference games, scoring four goals over that span, but adjustments will have to be made to face Georgetown’s goalkeeper Allie Augur.

Augur, a native of Northford, Connecticut, was named the Big East Goalkeeper of the Week Monday for her performances against St. John’s and Creighton. The Hoya allowed one goal in 180 minutes of play.

Augur has been a defensive force for Georgetown in three seasons tallying 95 saves across her career with an 84.8% save percentage. It will be a test to get the ball around Augur for the Huskies Thursday.

On the offensive end for Georgetown, Dartmouth graduate transfer Allie Winstanley has been a vital addition to the defending Big East champions.

Winstanley, on the same day Augur was named the Big East Goalkeeper of the Week, was selected to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll for her two goals, one in each game, against St. John’s and Creighton.

Winstanley is tied for the team lead in points this season along with sophomore Natalie Means; each have six.

The graduate student brings experience from her last stop in Dartmouth, earning First Team All-Ivy honors in 2021 and 2022. Those accolades help make Georgetown a force to be reckoned with when it comes time to defend their Big East championship crown.

The Huskies look to continue their winning ways against Georgetown. UConn holds a 12-6 all-time record over the Hoyas, even stringing together an eight game win streak that spanned from 1995-2004.

Sunday’s game against Marquette brings the Golden Eagles to Storrs as the Huskies celebrate Senior Day.

Among those who will be honored is graduate student Cara Jordan, the Husky forward who is second for the team in goals scored this season with three.

Jordan has scored in the last two games to help the Huskies take wins over Creighton and St. John’s, with her first goal coming early in the season against Harvard.

Jordan was all over the offensive end of the field in the win over St. John’s, adding an assist to her one goal in 65 minutes of play. For her production against the Red Storm and Creighton, Jordan was named the Big East Player of the Week Monday.

The Huskies will need Jordan to keep her offensive momentum going in Sunday’s Big East showdown against Marquette.

The Golden Eagles, coming off a loss at home to Butler, find themselves in seventh place in the Big East standings.

Offense has been a struggle for Marquette, having scored only seven goals this season while being shutout in six games.

A reliable offensive weapon Marquette has looked towards is freshman Taylor Schad, who is the team leader in goals with two. The freshman’s goals both came in wins, her first against Western Michigan and second against DePaul in the Big East season opener.

The Huskies are unbeaten in the last three games, starting with a perfect 2-0 conference record. More impressively, UConn remains unbeaten at home against all opponents, emphasizing the lockdown defense head coach Margaret Rodriguez has instilled in the team.

UConn will look to continue the winning streak this week while taking a moment to celebrate the seniors for all their contributions to the program during their time as Huskies.