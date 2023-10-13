Greenleaf Rides brings rentable transport to UConn 

UConn has welcomed a new mode of transportation, thanks to Greenleaf Rides. The new local start-up has only begun its initiative this fall semester, on the lookout for a student ambassador to help represent the brand. Photo by Brett Sayles/Pexels

Local transportation start-up Greenleaf Rides has officially launched on the Storrs campus of the University of Connecticut, introducing their growing fleet of high-tech scooters for the first time. The company pushes against the narrative of e-scooter elitism, as anyone can now rent a quick ride for $1.25 plus 39 cents a minute.

The scooters are equipped for modern driving, with features including GPS tracking and signal lights. The e-scooters are additionally outfitted with a variety of safety functions, such as a shut-off fence around Storrs, automated speed regulation and a midnight curfew. “Just jump on it, take it, and use it,” said Greenleaf co-founder Ray Troche. Troche and partner Jimmy Pica saw the need for a more accessible mode of transportation on the UConn campus and began working with a manufacturer to make their proposal a reality.

The initiative began this semester, with the partners seeking to establish a working body of 200 scooters servicing every residence hall.

Sustainability and student accessibility constitute the company’s founding principles. Greenleaf is hopeful that their electric scooters may supplant traditional transportation, citing their mission statement of, “reducing the carbon footprint on college campuses throughout the New England area,” according to …

Greenleaf Rides is currently seeking a student ambassador to maintain the day-to-day operations of the scooters, charge batteries and represent the brand on campus. The ambassador will be provided with an e-bike to conduct these duties. Those interested should contact Troche via LinkedIn.