Roundtable: Halloween night in 

The media paints Halloween, or “Halloweekend” as it’s termed on college campuses, as a top-tier social event. Sometimes it seems like everyone’s seeking out a party where they can flaunt their elaborate costumes, but what if you just want a break from all of that? What if you’re not a big party person, but you still want to have fun at school? Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about you! Here, the Life section has outlined some ideas for a Halloween night that will fill your spooky spirits and save your social battery.

Preethika Rao, CC

As Halloween approaches, you might find yourself wondering how to spend the night if you don’t want to do traditional trick or treating. As a college student that might prefer a more relaxed Halloween, there are several alternatives for you.

A fantastic option is to gather with friends at one of their houses or dorms, wear costumes and immerse yourselves in various Halloween-themed activities. One classic activity is pumpkin decorating, including either painting or carving. All you need are some basic art supplies and creativity. With this, you’ll have a personalized memento to remember the night and a charming fall decoration for your dorm.

Another good option is to bake some delicious sweet treats with friends. Some good options are to have a cookie decorating competition or make your own caramel apples. The best part of this is that not only will the process of creating these treats be fun, but you and your friends can enjoy the treats afterwards.

For a more cozy and memorable Halloween night, consider watching a horror classic. It’s up to you whether the movie night is indoors or outdoors. Inside, you can snuggle up with blankets and popcorn and watch the movie on TV. Outside, you can create a wonderful movie experience with a projector and, if you have a fire pit, relish in the warmth while making s’mores. Must-see horror classics for the occasion are “The Shining,” “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th” and “Nightmare on Elm Street.” I hope you have a Happy Halloween!

Benjamin Lassy, LE

Ah yes, the Halloween night in, something I’m all too familiar with since retiring my costumes in high school. These days, I prefer to lounge around and play Nintendo games while gorging on chocolate bars in the safety of my room. Why do I need to ask for candy from strangers when I can go to CVS with a crisp $20 bill?

You see, the ideal Halloween night is one free of any scares, one that’s as comfortable as — dare I say — a cozy Christmas eve. Luckily the weather is on our side; it has been windy and chilly out, so bundle up and get warm. Boil some water for tea, or even hot chocolate; the key is to set the mood nicely.

Now, a nice night of gaming and blankets isn’t very Halloweeney, so to spice things up I recommend the worthwhile purchase of candy corn decorative lights. These are orange, yellow and white string lights — just like the candy! Put these around your room and presto, it’s guaranteed to be a spooky time!

Still, something is missing. You could sit around with lights at any point, so what makes this a truly festive evening? I’d say if you’re one for horror, the other writers have mentioned some fantastic spooky movies, but if you’re seeking something more terrifying than ghosts and goblins, try playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with only blue shells enabled. It’s painful, horrifying and will get your heart racing faster than Jason Voorhees could ever imagine. So, grab a friend, sit together under the candy corn lights, and I think you’ll have a fantastic Halloween night in!

Patrick Boots, CC

As the crisp autumn air settles and the streets come alive with the laughter of trick-or-treaters, Halloween night becomes a magical tapestry of nostalgia. Staying in, nestled on the couch surrounded by the flickering glow of jack-o’-lanterns, offers a timeless joy in revisiting classic Halloween movies that have etched themselves into our memories.

The eerie charm of “Hocus Pocus,” the spine-tingling adventures of “Ghostbusters” or the whimsical allure of the “Halloweentown” movies are my favorites, and each is a portal to the past, where childhood fears mix with delight. Now, I’ve also taken to watching these films with my partner.

Accompanied by an array of sweet treats, the air is filled with the aroma of caramel popcorn and the rustle of candy wrappers. Sipping on warm apple cider, the nostalgic flavors mingle with the excitement of the on-screen antics. As the doorbell chimes with the arrival of costumed trick-or-treaters, I also find a special joy in handing out candies, sharing the Halloween spirit with the next generation.

Together, these traditions weave a cozy, enchanting night of Halloween memories, blending the magic of movies and the joy of community into a night in that one can’t forget!

Karla Perez, ALE

Most people love to watch a good horror movie to celebrate the spooky season. However, this tradition can get redundant and tired. What can never stir boredom are classics. I’m not talking about “The Shining” or “The Conjuring” or any of those horror industry icons:I’m referring to the beloved Peanuts movies.

Anyone who knows me knows I love the Peanut Gang. Their movies fill me with an irreplaceable feeling of nostalgia. You can never feel sad when watching Snoopy up to his shenanigans.

Picture it: after a who-knows-how-many-night-bender, you and your friends decide it’s time to have a night in during the Halloweekend. You crowd into someone’s dorm and order pizza — or, if you have access to a kitchen, you can whip up some cute ghosts-shaped pies yourselves. Once you’re all settled in, you flip on “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” wrap yourselves up in your fuzzy blankets from T.J.Maxx and have a memorable night in. You could still even dress-up if you want to!

If you’re not the biggest fan of scary movies, this may sound like the perfect plan to you. If you’re someone who still needs to scratch that itch for thrill, maybe you can convince your friends to watch those previously-mentioned films after watching Charlie Brown. Either way, you’ll have a fun and inexpensive night with your people.

You can find “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” along with the rest of the Peanuts movies on Apple TV. Happy Halloween everybody!

Henry St. Pierre, CC

Halloween is the spooky season. If you’re not getting spooked, what’s even the point? Now, obviously I appreciate a good scare-free night filled with classic children’s films like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” or “Hocus Pocus,” but I’m here in defense of horror films.

After a beautiful autumn day full of fall activities, there’s no better way to end it than with a good movie. Personally, nothing gets me in the fall mood more than a horror film. I don’t enjoy being scared all that much, you’d be hard pressed to ever find me going to a haunted house, but horror movies really engross me in the Halloween season like nothing else can. Combined with a brisk fall night and an assortment of candy, I can’t think of any other way I’d like to spend my October nights.

I completely understand why some have strong reservations against horror. In a movie theater, it’s loud, very immersive and can be very overwhelming if the movie is scary enough. However, during a night in, the host has total control over the environment to allow for the most comfortable viewing experience.

Some of my favorite horror movies to watch around this time are classic slasher films , like “Friday the 13th,” “Halloween” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Stock up on snacks, gather a group of friends and indulge in the scariest time of the year.

Joanna Giano, SMOC

This Halloween, if I were to stay in, I’d begin by setting the perfect eerie atmosphere. I’d settle into a plush armchair and immerse myself into the chilling world of literary horror as the crisp night unfolds around me. Currently, I am enjoying “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley. The cool breeze and the ground bathed in amber hues will create an ideal backdrop for exploring the gothic, horror, or thriller genres, each holding haunting stories waiting to be discovered.

Amidst the haunting tales, don’t forget that Halloween is also a great time to socialize. I’d adorn my home with spooky decorations like ghoulish cobwebs and (recyclable) plastic creepy crawlers sourced from the local arts and crafts store. Inviting friends over for a costume competition would be an additional highlight of the evening. There’s nothing like the excitement of a last-minute scramble to put together the coolest costume, all while enjoying the company of friends.

Even if all else fails, I wouldn’t forget to groove to the timeless “Monster Mash.”