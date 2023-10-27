Men’s Soccer: UConn hosts Xavier in regular season finale 

UConn’s regular season is set to end this Saturday as the Huskies take on the Xavier Musketeers to finish out their season.

UConn comes into the match just having clinched a spot in the Big East tournament. Visiting Creighton, the Huskies took the lead early and never looked back, taking down the Bluejays on the road. Pierce Bateson started it all with a ringer off the post in the fourth minute to put the Huskies ahead. Later, Scott Testori hit the same exact post for his team-leading seventh score of the year 36 minutes in. When Creighton came out of the locker room to start the second half, they were a completely different team. After tying UConn with seven shots each in the first half, Creighton went on to out-shoot the Huskies 12-2 in the second, forcing UConn on the defense. However, UConn held strong to secure the win, snagging a playoff spot in the process. For his performance on the pitch against the Bluejays, goalie Jayden Hibbert achieved his second Big East Goalkeeper of the Week honor with an outstanding performance.

Xavier comes into the game holding onto one of the top two seeds of the tournament. With a conference record of 3-1-3, the Musketeers own sole possession of first place in the Midwest Division. Interestingly enough, all three of their Big East ties came in their last three games (Akron, Butler and Villanova). Their last outright win came against Marquette on Oct. 7 on the road, taking down the Golden Eagles 2-1. Xavier last played Villanova in their last match and had to earn a tough tie with the Villanova Wildcats. Belmar Joseph started the game with a seventh minute score to bring the Wildcats in front early. This left the Musketeers down early, and they battled their way back into the game. The Musketeers poured on the shots throughout the second half, out-shooting Villanova 11-2. They were finally able to find the equalizer 72 minutes in, on a score by Matthew Senanou, but could not take the lead.

These schools have only met twice before, with the Musketeers taking both games. The last matchup took place in Cincinnati with Xavier walking away with a 1-0 victory.

It’ll be just the second time that Xavier has visited Storrs to take on the Huskies. Game time is set for 2 p.m. this Saturday at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium with the theme being Senior Night. If you are unable to attend, the game can be watched on FloSports.