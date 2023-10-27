Upcoming Halloween events in Downtown Storrs 

Michael Jackson’s flash mob “Thriller” is performed during the Eagle Ranch’s 15th annual Trick-or-Treat Street on Capitol Street Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 in Eagle, Colo. photo by Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP

Downtown Storrs will host its annual Trick-or-Treat and Trick-a-Trunk events on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual Trick-or-Treat event, hosted by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership, invites children to dress up in their Halloween costumes and visit Downtown Storrs businesses for treats. A list of all businesses that are participating can be found on their website.

Trick-a-Trunk, organized by the Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, will also occur at the same time along Wilbur Cross Way. Local businesses, organizations and residents will line the street with their decorated vehicles and give out treats.

Kathleen Paterson, senior communication manager of the Mansfield Downtown Partnership, said this is the first year that they have combined the two events to occur at the same time.

“Trick-or-Treat has grown into one of our most popular events. Our businesses have a lot of fun with it, and we enjoy seeing residents and friends of all ages – and their creative costumes,” Paterson said. “We are excited to be partnering with the Town of Mansfield Parks & Recreation Department, who will host their Trick-a-Trunk event on Wilbur Cross Way this year, to bring a double-dose of Halloween fun to our community!”

Trick-or-Treat has grown into one of our most popular events. Our businesses have a lot of fun with it, and we enjoy seeing residents and friends of all ages – and their creative costumes. Kathleen Paterson, senior communication manager of the Mansfield Downtown Partnership

Paterson said although they generally have children and their families trick-or-treating, both events are free and open to all ages.

“We welcome everyone to join in the Halloween fun and ask that costumes and behavior be family-friendly,” Paterson said.

Paterson said the E.O. Smith Drumline will kick-off the festivities with a performance on Betsy Paterson Square at 3:30 p.m., and at the same time, a “thrilling” surprise courtesy of Mansfield Academy of Dance.

In addition to the festivities, the Town of Mansfield Public Works and Fire and Emergency Services Departments will have vehicles on display for children to get a close look at and the opportunity to talk to people that operate them, according to the press release.

To accommodate the events, there will be various road closures downtown from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., including parts of Royce Circle, Wilbur Cross Way and the Bolton Road Ext, according to the press release. There will be no on-street parking on these streets from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., however, parking will be available in the Downtown Storrs Parking Garage and the Mansfield Community Center.

For more information about the Trick-or-Treat and Trick-a-Trunk events, visit this link or call the Mansfield Downtown Partnership at 860-429-2740.