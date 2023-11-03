Husky Hoopla: WBB projected starting 5 

Nika Mühl (Cole) When Mühl did not shoot the ball last season–she averaged 7.1 points on 204 shot attempts–she handed it off to her teammates. In the process, the Croatian guard broke Sue Bird’s single-season record with 284 assists and earned All-Big East First Team honors. Paige Bueckers’ return from a torn ACL should lighten Mühl’s workload, but it will not stop her from dishing out assists in bunches. Beyond her playmaking prowess, the two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year will be a force in transition and can strike when opposing guards least expect it. A 2024 Nancy Lieberman Award watch list selection, expect Mühl to be in All-American discussions by season’s end because of what she can do on both sides of the ball.

Paige Bueckers (Stratton) The 2021 National Player of the Year is looking to return to her freshman year magic, hoping to get through her first full healthy season. The women’s game has grown since then, particularly with the emergence of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, but it appears that Bueckers will return as if she didn’t miss a beat. At Big East Media Day, coach Geno Auriemma indicated that Bueckers has never looked better than she currently does. If true, that would be incredible. Many forget just how incredible the guard was during her freshman year, averaging 20 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals on 46% from the three point line. Not only that, she also carried her Huskies to the Final Four. The idea that she could be even better is terrifying, especially with her much improved supporting cast.