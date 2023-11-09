Huskies in the Pros: Hawkins gets hot for 31 points, Jackson scores first NBA points, Drummond tallies 12 points off the bench vs the Jazz 

NBA: Jordan Hawkins scores career-high 31 points vs Denver

It’s been quite the week for former UConn shooting guard Jordan Hawkins, who erupted for a career-high 31 points on Monday. The 6’5” rookie from Gaithersburg, Maryland is off to an impressive start to his NBA career, averaging 12.6 points and leading the ‘23 rookie class in three-pointers made per game (2.9). Hawkins’ usage continues to go up under head coach Willie Green, as the rookie sharpshooter has made four starts after coming off the bench to start the season. As a starter, Hawkins is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and three three-pointers made per game. With all-star shooting guard C.J. McCollum expected to miss time with an injury, the former UConn guard will certainly see his usage increase as the season continues.

Andre Jackson Jr. scores first NBA basket

Drafted in the second round to a Bucks team that is very deep with talent, rookie forward Andre Jackson Jr. hasn’t seen the floor as much as his national champion counterpart Hawkins has in his rookie season. With that being said, in Milwaukee’s 130-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 11, Jackson came in during the final minutes of the game to score his first career NBA basket, and it went exactly how UConn fans would expect. After a pick-pocket on the defensive end, Jackson scored a breakaway dunk on the other end of the floor. The 6’6” rookie from Amsterdam, New York has seen the floor for 13 minutes this season, totaling two points, seven rebounds and two steals.

12-year veteran Andre Drummond coming off the bench for Chicago

Former two-time All-Star Andre Drummond is currently the longest-tenured Husky in the NBA and continues to find playing time in his 12th NBA season. After making 630 starts in his first 10 seasons, the veteran center has settled into a bench role with the Bulls since last season. In eight games this season, Drummond is averaging 6.6 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes per game for Chicago. The former 2012 lottery pick has had a very impressive career, averaging an absurd 12.6 rebounds per game and earning an All-NBA Third Team selection after the 2015-2016 season. The 6’10” center from Mount Vernon, New York spent his first eight seasons in the league with the Detroit Pistons and has since suited up for the Cavaliers, Lakers, 76ers, Nets and Bulls. Drummond’s career 12.6 rebounds per game is good for the 13th-highest in NBA history.