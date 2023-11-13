Women’s Swim and Dive: UConn back in the win column with win over Rhode Island 

UConn women’s swimming lost thier home meet against Villanova with a score of 146-154 on Oct. 21, 2023 at the Wolff-Zackin Natatorium in Storrs, Conn. This was their first loss of the season, after securing wins against SCSU and Georgetown. Photo by Skyler Kim/The Daily Campus.

The UConn women’s swim and dive team (3-2) put an end to their two match losing streak with a convincing 162-133 win over Rhode Island (3-2) on Saturday.

With the win, the Huskies grab their first win on the road. The Huskies will have to get comfortable competing in opponent pools as they will not return home to Wolff-Zackin Natatorium until Feb. 2 against Central Connecticut.

Both programs came into the meet looking to get back in the win column. The Rams strung together three wins to begin the season, but suffered a 157-124 loss to Big East member Providence. Sophomore Kelly Rylee brought home multiple wins, including winning the 200 SC Freestyle by 0.09 seconds, but it was not enough to best the Friars.

UConn needed this win to avoid going under .500 at this point in the season. The Huskies came out strong and took home several individual wins to secure the team victory.

Getting the meet started for the Huskies was the team of Kayla Mendonca, Angela Gambardella, Ella Epes, and Maggie Donlevy taking home the win in the 200 Yard Medley Relay in an impressive 1:42.83. The relay team bested the previous pool record of 1:44.74. Donlevy had the fastest split of the field, swimming her leg in 23.03 seconds.

Donlevy came back in big ways later in the meet to secure the win in the 50 Yard Freestyle and second place in the 200 Yard Backstroke. Her record breaking day did not end after the 200 Yard Medley Relay, though. Joined with Lexi Martino, Claire Lippert and Epes, the four set a new pool record in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:28.13, beating the previous record by 0.31 seconds.

In the 500 Yard Freestyle, it was all UConn up front taking the top three places. Bridget Davis led the way for the Huskies winning in a time of 5:03.8. Bella Hoffman followed with a time of 5:06.56 and Mendonca rounded out the top three with a 5:09.53 performance. All three Huskies combined for 16 points.

For the diving, the Huskies had a strong showing in the three-meter dive, also securing the first three places. The trio of Julia Pioso, Ana Laura Faoro and Darah Ostrom combined for 16 points.



The Rams had their own record performance with Julianna Tyler in the 200 Yard Butterfly. The freshman set a new pool record in a time of 2:01.41. She beat the next finisher by over five seconds to take the win.

The Huskies will take a long break before heading to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to face off in the Bucknell Invitational from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.