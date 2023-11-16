Huskies in the Pros: Hawkins breaks record, Lamb, Brimah pushing for NBA comebacks, Thompson to miss ‘significant time’ 

Hawkins sets early three-pointers made record

On Sunday, Jordan Hawkins hit his 27th three-pointer of the season, breaking an NBA record for the most made in a player’s first 10 career games. The former national champion has wasted no time making an impact for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, averaging 13.7 points with 2.9 three-pointers made per game. In his most recent outing, the Maryland native scored at least 25 points for the second time in his last five games, along with six rebounds in New Orleans’s 131-110 win over the Mavericks.

Lamb working his way back to the NBA

After 10 years in the NBA, former UConn shooting guard Jeremy Lamb is starting the 2023 season with the Stockton Knights in the NBA’s G League. In two games played this season, the former national champion has scored 45 points on 55% from the field while averaging seven rebounds per contest. With consistent performances like this, it may not be for long until the former first-round pick gets called back up to the NBA. Lamb was a key part of UConn’s 2011 national championship run and has spent his NBA career with the Thunder, Hornets, Pacers and Kings.

Brimah back in the G-League after overseas stint

Remembered for his game-tying and-one with 35 seconds remaining in the first round of UConn’s 2014 title run, center Amida Brimah is back in the G League looking to get back to the NBA for a second time. The Ghana native spent the last three seasons overseas with the Mets de Guaynabo, Oostende and JL Bourg before landing with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA’s G League. The 6-foot-10 rim-protector went undrafted in 2017 but made the Indiana Pacers roster for five games in 2021 before going overseas. The former Husky has never been known for his scoring abilities, but rather for his impressive ability to get above the rim on the defensive end. Brimah gave a taste of his abilities in his most recent performance on Tuesday where he swatted four shots in the Gold’s loss to the Mad Ants.

Tage Thompson injured in Tuesday battle with Bruins (NHL)

In Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson was injured in the second period during a block attempt on Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s wrist shot. According to Buffalo head coach Don Granato, the former UConn star is expected to miss “significant time” due to the injury. It’s a brutal blow for the 6-f7 center who broke out in a big way for the Sabres last season after a slow start to his career. Thompson has scored 85 times with 77 assists in his last 156 games played, including a career-high 47 goals and 47 assists in 2022. The Sabres will look to stay in the playoff hunt until Thompson’s return if they want any chance of snapping their 13-year playoff drought.