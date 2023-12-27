Celtics Recap: Celtics Grab Win Over Lakers on Christmas

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Hello readers and welcome to a new column where I will be covering the most important game of each week for the Boston Celtics. It will involve breaking down the performance and what it means for the team moving forward.

On Christmas Day, the Celtics were able to take the win over the Los Angeles Lakers on their home court. Believe it or not, these historic franchises have not faced off on Christmas since 2008 when the Lakers took home the win 92-83.

The Celtics have been among the hotter teams in the league currently, winning their last eight of 10 games with the win tonight. They boast a 14-0 home record, the only undefeated home record remaining, so tonight proved to be a good road challenge for the group.

The game started off well in the Celtics favor as they climbed to a 32-23 lead by the end of the first quarter. All starters contributed four points or more while Jaylen Brown led the way with nine of his own. Kristaps Porzingis played well, but was given his second foul in the second quarter which allowed the Lakers to go on a run.

On the other side, it was clear Anthony Davis was going to have a dominant game for the home team by the end of the first half. He collected 20 points and 7 rebounds on 64.3 percent shooting in just under 19 minutes. The problem for the Lakers was the little help he had around him. Only one other player, Taurean Prince, scored in double digits, but the Lakers were only down one going into the second half.

Celtics fans had a scare when Brown went into the locker room before halftime with a back injury, but thankfully he returned to start the second half. Brown and Lebron James had some contact which put both players to the floor. James also continued playing.

Porzingis countered Davis’ physicality with his own dominant third quarter which saw him go for 13 points and four rebounds. He attacked the inside, drained a three and showcased his defensive versatility with a block. He looked healthy out there after dealing with some injury troubles, but there is no doubt the Celtics feel like a much more complete team with him on the court.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, center, shoots against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, left, and guard Derrick White during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The scoring slowed down in the fourth quarter and the Lakers hung around, but the Celtics never took their foot off the gas, cruising to a 126-115 win. All five starters scored 18 or more points with Porzingis leading the way with 28 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Jayson Tatum chipped in with a near triple-double of 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

There were several positive aspects to take out of the game, including the scoring contributions from all five starters and strong defensive efforts, but I think it’s important to note the shooting percentages, specifically from three-point range.

As a team, the Celtics shot just 31 percent from downtown. They launched 42 shots from deep, making only 13. It is definitely nothing eye-popping, but considering they secured an 11 point win on the road with a less than stellar shooting night, it shows there is improvement to be made.

Having the top-end talent that competes with any team in the league is absolutely crucial to make a title run, and the Celtics have proven they possess it. Even on nights where Tatum or Brown shoots poorly, Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday have shown to be capable scorers to back them up.

Despite it being a relatively small sample size of 29 games together, this new group appears to run a much smoother offense than in prior seasons. It is a group of players who have been through pivotal playoff moments that don’t get rattled easily in the latter stages of a game. Although Marcus Smart was a fan favorite, utilizing White in his role has been arguably a better option for the team. There appear to be less wild shots taken at the end of games and a use of a controlled, flowing offense that wins playoff series.

The Celtics return home Thursday to face the lowly Detroit Pistons, who are on their way to becoming the worst regular season team of all time. But, next Tuesday will be an away game against the number three seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Another hostile environment against a young and impressive team will be another great test of skill on the road.