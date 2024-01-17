Just one strike later: Emmys 2024 fashion 

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “The Bear,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Ashley Landis/AP Photo.

Originally scheduled for September 2023, the 75th annual Emmy Awards were postponed during an action-packed week in mid-January as a result of the strikes led by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America. Just over a week after the 2024 Golden Globes, stars could once again be seen gracing the red carpet, sporting a fruity ensemble of outfits.

Amongst the outfits, a balance was notable between elegant blacks and whites and bright colors. Despite the midwinter date, stars were far from bleak. Receiving an award for her role as a supporting actress in the hit comedy series “Ted Lasso,” Juno Temple donned my personal favorite outfit of the night: a sheer, shiny, polka-dot top and a dark black Vera Wang dress, separated by an umbrella-like piece. The actress also carried a dazzling red clutch in the shape of a heart, which lit up the snowless January evening as the single pop of color in the outfit.

Perhaps one of the biggest names at the awards was “The Bear,” a show starring Jeremy Allen White as a new chef returning to Chicago to manage a family sandwich shop after receiving training in the world of fine dining. The show took the award for best comedy series, and its actors dressed the part.

White’s pair of black trousers below a white jacket punctuated by a solid black bow tie is a daring suit for any man, but the star’s confidence and build made the Giorgio Armani design work.

Hired as a sous-chef in “The Bear” to help White’s character set the restaurant right, Ayo Edebiri could be seen in a black leather dress Monday evening. The piece managed to be elegant in its dark color and reflective sheen, and simultaneously catch eyes all around. What was especially unique about the design was that the leather material, being stiff to some extent, kept the dress from falling straight to the ground; there was a natural bell shape to the dress that added a certain vivacity to Edebiri’s appearance.

Jenna Ortega, left, and Sheryl Lee Ralph present the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or Anthology series or movie during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/AP Photo.

Success for “The Bear” doesn’t stop there, though. Playing a loyal second-in-command to White’s character was that of Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The actor’s classic black suit and tie were a refreshing combo amongst the flashy designs of the night.

One of the most talked about shows of late 2022 and 2023 was “Wednesday.” Jenna Ortega’s dark and reserved depiction of the member of the Addams family stood in contrast to her bright outfit, whose greens and purples were quite the opposite of grim.

Resembling Ortega in demeanor and costume-contrast, Aubrey Plaza sported a dazzling gold gown with a humongous, playful sewing needle through the top. The needle was complete with the bead at the top, which seemed to characterize the outfit as both daring and cute. For her work in “The White Lotus,” the actress received a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

Plaza’s co-star Jennifer Coolidge won the award instead for her role in “The White Lotus.” The highly experienced actress made an anticipated appearance in a sheer Etro dress, whose black frills resembled a dark shroud.

Despite the circumstances of their postponement, the Primetime Emmy Awards were a hit in terms of fashion. Much more can be said about the dashing actors and actresses whose plethora of outfits reflected the diversity of entertainment which they represented — but for now, there’s no doubt they left viewers speechless.