Husky History: Dan Orlovsky  

Hello readers, and welcome to another edition of Husky History, the column that highlights a former UConn athlete and their accomplishments at the professional level.

This week’s edition will focus on Dan Orlovsky, a current American football analyst who is regarded as one of the most successful UConn football players in program history.

It is known that UConn fans pull for homegrown talent, and Orlovsky is no exception. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he attended Shelton High School where he led the football team to great success. He completed 341 of 559 passes for 5,265 yards and 51 touchdowns in three seasons.

In 2000, Orlovsky led the Gaels to an undefeated record and a Class LL state championship. For his efforts, the quarterback was named Connecticut’s 2000 Gatorade Player of the Year. In 2017, the state champion returned to his hometown for his induction into the Shelton High School Hall of Fame.

At the end of his high school career, Orlovsky received offers from Purdue and Michigan State, but turned them down to help lead the Huskies to success that was not common within the program at the time. It was his first step to win the hearts of Husky Nation.

As a freshman, he emerged as the starting quarterback after an injury to former starter Keron Henry. It was an underwhelming season for the 2-9 Huskies, but Orlovsky threw for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns. While it was a lost season, his potential for leading this team was evident.

Orlovsky returned for his sophomore season to take full reign of the starting quarterback position. Almost coincidently, it was UConn’s first full season as a Division 1-A school and their last season playing on campus in the former Memorial Stadium. It demonstrated the new age UConn football entered as Orlovsky matured into a dynamic team leader.

As a sophomore, he threw 19 touchdowns and compiled 2,488 yards. Despite the team starting out 2-6, the Huskies ended the season 6-6 behind Orlovsky’s electric offensive output. Most notably, UConn scored 61 and 63 points in back-to-back wins to jumpstart a four-game win streak to end the season.

The following season featured Orlovsky at his most dominant form. The Husky threw a career high 33 touchdowns in 12 games for 3,485, ranking seventh in the entire country. One of his highlights came during a loss when UConn traveled to NC State, facing off against future first round pick Philip Rivers. Orlovsky threw for 299 yards to River’s 234, showcasing that he could perform when the lights were the brightest.

As a senior in 2004, Orlovsky did something no other UConn quarterback did at the time: leading UConn to its first bowl win over Toledo in the Motor City Bowl. He was named MVP of the game for his two touchdowns and 239 yards.

The former Husky still ranks first in program history in pass completions, pass attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He truly brought new life to the program and gives hope that one day the team can return victory.

After college, Orlovsky was drafted in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He spent the majority of his career as a backup, starting only 12 games in 12 seasons, totaling 3,132 yards and 15 touchdowns in 26 games.

Orlovsky also spent time with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring from the professional game in 2017.

He couldn’t stay away, though, and joined ESPN in 2018 as an analyst. He started appearing on ESPN’s “NFL Live” in 2019 and took on a full-time role in 2020 to become one of the most recognizable faces on the channel.

His analyst career has only recently begun, but those around him recognize his knowledge and passion for the game. He has been a great addition to the program.

It is always refreshing to see a former UConn athlete in the spotlight after their playing careers end. It’s been two decades since Orlovsky last roamed Rentschler Field, but Husky fans are grateful for the impact he left on the program.