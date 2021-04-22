UConn field hockey to meet Temple in Big East Tournament as No.1 seed

April 22 marks the beginning of the Big East field hockey tournament to decide this season’s conference champions. UConn is joined by No. 4 Temple, No. 2 Liberty, and No. 3 Old Dominion at The Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The semifinal round will see UConn take on Temple while Liberty faces Old Dominion for a spot in the finals.

The Huskies are coming into the championship as the No. 1 seed after finishing the season with the highest win percentage of the conference at 8-1 (.899), with an overall record of 9-1. UConn has been a contender in this tournament every year since the 2012 season, which Connecticut won. The Huskies have the record for most Big East Championship wins with 17. The Huskies are coming into the game on a five game winning streak. The Temple Owls finished their season out with a record of 4-8 (.333), earning their first tournament appearance since 2016.

UConn led the Big East in several records, dominating the entire season. The Huskies scored an average 4.70 goals per game and shot 21.60 shots per game, especially helped by sophomore power player Sophie Hamilton. Hamilton led the Big East with 43 points and 13 assists, and scored the second most goals at 15. UConn defense and goaltending limited their conference opponents to just 0.60 goals per game and shut out the opponent eight times.

The Lady Flames of Liberty finished their season out at 10-2 (.833), giving them the No. 2 seed in Big East. Old Dominion finished their season out 8-3 (.727), and are currently on a two game winning streak. The two teams last met in the Big East semifinals during the 2019 post season. Liberty and Old Dominion are set to play at 4 p.m.

Every game of the Big East championship will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network. The first game of the week is Temple vs. UConn at 1 p.m. followed by Old Dominion vs. Liberty at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. The winners of the semifinals will meet on Saturday, April 24 at 12 p.m.