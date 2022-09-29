GOP’s ‘Commitment to America’ is misleading and hypocritical

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy during a speech. McCarthy released the “Commitment to America” platform last week. Courtesy of Wikimedia

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy released the “Commitment to America” platform last week at an event in Monongahela, Pennsylvania. The event featured both moderate members and far-right members of the House Republican Conference to show party unity. Though House Republicans seem to be unified at the moment, the platform they’re rallying behind lacks any meaningful legislative proposals and instead pushes misleading information and right-wing rallying cries while exposing the hypocrisy of the Republican Party.

The strangest and most misleading part of the document is the section that tackles COVID-19. In a truly bizarre statement, the conference vows to “develop a vaccine that is safe, effective, and available this year.” This poses the question: Have Republicans been living under a rock for the past two years? The statement completely ignores the fact that we already have multiple vaccines that have proven to be effective in fighting COVID-19.

But this statement is not one of real policy – rather, it’s an attempt by McCarthy to rally the support of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, who have routinely claimed that McCarthy has not done enough to help advance their agenda. The caucus has declined to say if they will support McCarthy for speaker should Republicans flip the House, so earning their votes has become more of a priority for McCarthy than focusing on policy.

The misleading nature of the platform continues with statements on healthcare issues. For example, the platform expresses support for protections for people with pre-existing conditions and lowering drug prices. Though this sounds like the Conference making good proposals to help the American people, it is nullified by the fact that an overwhelming majority of House Republicans voted against (a) a 2019 bill that would ensure protections for pre-existing conditions and (b) the Affordable Insulin Now Act of 2022 to reduce insulin prices. What’s even worse is that Republicans still complain about these issues and blame Democrats for them despite the fact that they’ve had multiple opportunities to vote for legislation to do so.

These misleading proposals aren’t just limited to COVID-19 and healthcare. One of the economic proposals calls for the production of “reliable, cleaner, American-made energy.” Now I don’t know about you, but I find it pretty hard to believe that the party that takes millions of dollars each year from the oil and gas industry actually has any interest in passing legislation in support of renewable energy; furthermore, it’s an out-of-character statement for a conference in which nearly half the members are active climate deniers.

And since this is a Republican proposal, the document includes numerous “culture war” rallying cries that sound like they came straight from the Fox News outrage machine. While these statements will likely help to rally the Republican base, these statements are full of hypocrisy. They claim to support parents and education, yet they seek to abolish the Department of Education. They vow to defend freedom of religion, yet they continue to spew anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. And worst of all, they complain about government abuse of power, yet they rallied behind Trump’s baseless coup to overturn the 2020 election. Republicans contradict themselves on these issues so often that it would seem suspicious if they didn’t.

The “Commitment to America” is the perfect encapsulation of today’s Republican Party — a mess of contradictions, lies and culture war nonsense. The platform fails to offer any proposals that would have any benefit to the United States and shows the hypocrisy that has become commonplace for the party.