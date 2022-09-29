Women’s Soccer: Huskies look to find footing in Big East play

UConn women’s soccer just squeak by Yale 2-1 to capture a win on Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022 at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT. With their starting goalie being out and backup goalie getting injured by halftime, the Huskies’ relied on Midfielder Sophie McCarthy in net to help carry them to victory. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk / The Daily Campus.

After a 1-1 record last weekend to open up conference play, the UConn women’s soccer team will face the Georgetown Hoyas on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.. They then have a short break before facing off against Marquette on the road on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

The 6-1-3 Hoyas have found their stride at just the right time, maintaining a five-game win streak that started against Columbia University. They are also 2-0 in conference play, having won against both St. John’s (1-0) and Creighton (4-0) last weekend. Comparatively, UConn faced the same teams and only came away with one win against Creighton (2-1).

Senior forward Gia Vicari has been the lead producer for Georgetown, as she has logged four goals and three assists over the course of 10 games, as well as put up 11 total points on the season. Freshman forward Henley Tippins has also been a strong producer for the Hoyas, as she’s found the back of the net five times across six games. While Tippins has been sidelined recently, she will be a player to keep an eye out for as Georgetown continues its march toward the postseason.

Wisconsin will be Connecticut’s next stop, as they take on the 6-3-1 Marquette Golden Eagles. Marquette has also had a strong opening to their conference play with a 2-0 record so far, and is currently riding a three-game win streak. The Golden Eagles currently boast a .650 winning percentage and are hoping to maintain their momentum this weekend. As a collective, the Golden Eagles have averaged 10.3 shots per game with a 0.544 shots on goal percentage. Senior midfielder Isabella Cook has done it all, notching three goals in 10 games along with two assists.

Despite coming off a loss that rounded out their first weekend of Big East play, Connecticut looks to turn the page this weekend. Abby Jones, sophomore midfielder from Nottingham, England, is the current team leader in points, as she has produced three goals and four assists across her first ten games. While the Huskies’ ability to maintain possession is dominant, they have been unable to take it to the next level and find the back of the net in certain instances. On the defensive end, junior defender Chloe Landers has played in all nine games and leads the team with minutes played at 776.

Be sure to catch the Huskies for kick-off at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. The game will also be livestreamed on Flosports.