Sounding Off: Columbus Day should not be a stand-in for an Italian American heritage day 

Columbus Day is a holiday surrounded by controversy. Originating in 1892, the holiday started as a way to celebrate on Italian-Americans. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus.

In 1892, U.S. President Benjamin Harrison created Columbus Day as a way to promote Italian-American inclusion in American society. The move was done in response to the 1891 lynching of 11 Italian-Americans in New Orleans. To this day, I can say that the creation of an Italian-American holiday has been greatly appreciated by many, including my family. That being said, Christopher Columbus was a horrible person whose genocidal legacy should not be celebrated. In addition to the fact that the observance of his holiday is an insult to the Indigenous people of the region, Italian-Americans should also not be ok with the fact that this is who was chosen as the group’s poster boy. In short, it would totally be fine to have an Italian-American heritage day, it just shouldn’t be named after Columbus, and should probably be assigned to a date that isn’t Indigenous Peoples Day.

In addition to the obvious reason to nix Columbus Day – that he is not a person worth celebrating – another reason is that he’s just not a good representative of Italian heritage in the first place. Being from the late-13th century, the area of Italy where he was born, Genoa, was its own standalone republic. The concept of Italy as one country did not come into being until 369 years after Columbus’ infamous 1492 voyage, so technically, the man wouldn’t have even identified himself as Italian. Whether or not he would have even referred to himself as Genovese is debatable, and that leads to our next point: Columbus was funded by Spain.

Isabella and Ferdinand of Spain were the ones to sponsor Columbus’ journey West, and therefore, he came to the Americas as a representative of the Spanish imperial forces, not of Genoa. Also, just as an aside, those monarchs are the same two who began the Inquisition, in 1492 as well, so any association with them is just not a good one.

Columbus’ venture was funded by Spain, and came from the standalone republic of Genoa. His lack of Italian heritage combined with the genocide he committed when he came to America means there is no reason to celebrate him. Photo by oriana.italy on Flickr.

Now that we’ve established that Columbus did not really have Italian heritage, nor did he sail for any state in the region that would become Italy, let’s talk about what should be done about the day. The best part about searching for alternatives to the Columbus Day problem is that a bunch of really great ones are already out there. According to CBS News, mayor Michelle Wu of Boston declared this Monday to be “Italian American Heritage Day,” while acting mayor Kim Janey brought Indigenous Peoples day to the city last year.

The idea for Indigenous Peoples Day was conceived in 1977 by Indigenous peoples at a United Nations conference, according to NPR. It celebrates the people whom Columbus terrorized, who lived in these lands prior to the invasion of conquerors seeking profit and glory. Observation of the day has slowly gained more and more traction, and in the past two years, U.S. President Joe Biden has issued official proclamations about the day.

While these are all necessary steps to correct what has been a horrid example of whitewashing in this country, I believe that one more step should be taken in order to move on from Columbus Day. While the name change to Italian-American Heritage Day is definitely needed, it should not be celebrated on the same day as Columbus Day was, as that’s just a rebrand. It should be its own entity, and there’s a perfect day to put it that comes full-circle with the original meaning of the day: March 14.

March 14, 1891 was the date that the New Orleans lynching occurred, so it would be more appropriate to observe a holiday in support of Italian-Americans on a day that has this historical significance. This way, Indigenous peoples can have their own holiday without having to deal with another culture’s conflicting holiday, and Italian Americans can celebrate their heritage without having to rally behind a genocidal figurehead that doesn’t even represent them.