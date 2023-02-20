Women’s Lacrosse: Huskies pick up first loss at No. 12 James Madison 

Despite a valiant defensive performance, the UConn women’s lacrosse team picked up their first loss of the season, falling to No. 12 James Madison on Saturday afternoon by an 11-7 decision.

It was a defensive battle through and through at the US Lacrosse Facility in Maryland, and Big East Goalkeeper of the Year Landyn White was at the forefront for the Huskies. White saw a total of 39 shots all day, 31 of them on target. White made 20 saves, earning her a 0.645 save percentage on the day, a large improvement over her already-impressive 0.454 last season.

One of the most positive takeaways for the UConn defense was the limitation of James Madison’s top weapon, Isabella Peterson. The junior ranked No. 8 in the nation in goals per game last year with 3.79. Even with the home field advantage, the scoring machine was held to just one goal on Saturday – a testament to the effort put in by the Husky back line.

While the defense had a solid performance, the offense faltered against the Dukes’ stout back line. In the first half, Rayea Davis and Grace Coon were the only Connecticut players with a goal to their name, netting one apiece before halftime.

After trading two goals each in the third quarter, UConn entered the final set down two scores. At this point, James Madison broke away, earning five unanswered goals to take an 11-4 lead. A free position opportunity from Kate Shaffer stopped the bleeding, and the Huskies were even able to go on a run of their own, netting three in the final six minutes of play. Unfortunately for the visitors, it was too little, too late as the Dukes picked up their second win of the year.

On the offensive end, Coon and junior Morgan Carter led the way with two goals apiece. Coon, Lauren Barry and Preseason All-Big East Teamer Lia Laprise each added an assist. Rylee Brown led the team in draw controls with five.

This loss isn’t something the team should hang their heads over. It is a young season, and James Madison historically has had their number. The Huskies are currently riding a seven-game losing streak to the Dukes, with each contest being held in Maryland, including last year’s NCAA Tournament matchup.

With the loss, Connecticut falls to 1-1 in the early season. They look to pick things back up next weekend, when they take on Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, Feb. 25, as the start of a four-game home stretch. The start time is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Morrone Stadium in Storrs and stats will be provided by StatBroadcast.