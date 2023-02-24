Rapid Fire: Replacing Presidents Day 

In this week’s Rapid Fire, The Daily Campus Opinion section answers what holiday we should replace Presidents Day with. Illustration by Kaitlyn Tran/The Daily Campus

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What holiday should we replace Presidents Day with?

Madeline Papcun, Opinion Editor: National Muppet day. Kermit the Frog has done more for this country than plenty of past presidents – we need to make this happen.

Harrison Raskin, Editor-in-Chief: Presidential Assassin day. Not only would we celebrate Lee Harvey Oswald and John Wilkes Booth, but also everyone who attempted an assassination which then includes our beloved John Hinckley.

Dan Stark, Weekly Columnist: NBA All-Star Game Day. It’s basically right around the same time and I would rather celebrate LeBron than some president who wouldn’t be able to shoot a 3-pointer to save his life.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: My birthday. While we’re at it we should replace all holidays with a celebration of my birthday, so that I can both celebrate with hundreds of parties, while also breaking the record of oldest-recorded person (by number of birthdays celebrated).

Sam Zelin, Managing Editor: Ok, not really answering the question, but this is too funny not to say. Presidents Day fell on Feb. 20, which happens to be “No Politics Day” according to nationaltoday.com. So how about we make that the federal holiday instead of lifting up two dusty relics of the past?