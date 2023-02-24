Track and Field: Huskies on the road to victory at Big East Championships  

The UConn track and field team, already heavily decorated in accolades, is expected to continue its legacy this weekend at the Big East Championships in Chicago. Following an unprecedented season of record-breaking times and top-five finishes, the Huskies can confidently close out the season with an exceptional record at their backs.

Earlier this season, Terrel Williams broke the UConn indoor record with a time of 7.71 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. The junior, currently ranked No. 12 in the nation and seeded No. 1 in the Big East, can expect a first-place finish this weekend. Prior to Williams’, the event record was 7.72, set in 2005 by Selim Nurudeen of Notre Dame. Whilst Williams’ records suggest a top-finish this weekend and it would be the cherry on top, the athlete has already accomplished unparalleled times this season.

Similarly, the women’s team has eight athletes ranked in the Big East top 25 for the 60-meter hurdles. Sophomore Jailya Ash is ranked first with a time of 8.31 as A’liyah Thomas (8.57) and Emily Lavarnway (8.59) follow closely behind with third- and fifth-place seeded times.

As for the pole vault, both the men and women have swept the competition thus far. Travis Snyder and Kali Knott have been true testaments to the team’s athleticism. Snyder currently holds the top two jumps in the Big East this season with a personal record of 5.74 meters. Snyder’s season records suggest he will be adding to his already exceptional resume this weekend. Knott is currently seeded first in the conference and ranked No. 2 in the UConn record books for her jump of 3.91 meters.

Across the board, the Huskies have swept the competition time and time again. The 200-meter race will be the event to watch as numerous UConn athletes hold top seeds. Senior duo Joseph O’Brien and Wellington Ventura are currently seeded second (21.23) and third (21.41) and are expected to battle it out with No. 1 seed Joshua Paige of Georgetown. Similarly, Ash is ranked third in the event alongside five other UConn women.

Some other first-place seeds include Ventura in the 400-meter, freshman Mia Dansby in the 60-meter hurdles and Patricia Mroczkowski in the high jump. As for the 4×400 relay, the women’s and men’s teams are expected to go 1-2.

While the championship suggests tough competition from powerhouses Georgetown and Villanova, cross country and track and field Associate Director Rich Miller emphasized the team’s mindset going into the season closer. Miller noted that the team has collectively used “each week as a stepping stone to achieve new goals.” Miller also provided insight as to how practice has been shaped by the stacked lineup of athletes. Miller emphasized that “it’s up to us to be at our best, if we’re at our best we feel like we can beat anyone. The ultimate goal and definition of a champion is to do it for yourself as well as your teammates.” Amidst tough competitors and high stakes, the team has maintained their composure, a true testament to their professionalism.

With an uncanny formula for success, the Huskies have proven to be a powerhouse like no other. The highly decorated team can confidently walk into the Big East this weekend already as champions and can expect to add to the record books.