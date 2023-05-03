Senior Column: Illiara Juarez 

I joined The Daily Campus as a Sports section designer in January of 2021. I found the position via The Daily Digest newsletter and created a mock design in order to apply for the position.

Since then my portfolio has grown tremendously, and has helped me gain new internship and work opportunities. The Daily Campus gives you the experience of what it’s like to work in a news room for a media outlet where you meet deadlines, collaborate with your peers and build off of each others ideas in order to publish your final product.

I’ve actually collected all of the newspapers where the designs I’ve made are included. It’s going to be interesting to see how much I’ve grown since my first design as a college student.

I hands down recommend students interested in the media and sports industry to get involved with The Daily Campus. There are many different types of positions here that will allow you to grow! From being able to attend games to report what happened that night, to taking pictures of the men’s and women’s basketball teams at first night and designing the sports section.

To future first generation students attending UConn, take that leap of faith if you have any interest in pursuing a career within these industries! Attend as many panels, networking sessions and career fairs as possible. These were the spaces I often found valuable career opportunities in, where I became friends with other students who had similar career paths as me. If I could go back in time, the only thing I would change is participating in The Daily Campus sooner.

It’s surreal knowing that just last week I completed my last design for The Daily Campus ever. I went from being a Sports section designer to a News section designer and also even published my first article for the Life section.

Thank you to my fellow coworkers for keeping it lively during our shifts, especially after having such long school days! And to my managing editors, thank you for helping me with the finishing touches of my designs each night!

Congratulations to the class of 2023 and thank you DC, you will be missed!