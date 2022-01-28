Men’s Basketball: Huskies take on Blue Demons in Windy City showdown

It will be another game for the taking for the University of Connecticut, which stands at third in the Big East with a record of 5-2.

Their opponent, DePaul University, has not been so lucky as it sits at 1-8. They are just a single game better than UConn’s previous opponent, Georgetown University.

While the Blue Demons have not had the perfect season, there are some bright spots. DePaul is led by Javon Freeman-Liberty, a big-time scorer who leads the entire Big East Conference with 21.1 points per game and has quietly had a very impressive season for the Blue Demons. Additionally, the senior has the highest usage percentage in the Big East at 29.4%. That is just ahead of UConn star Adama Sanogo, who stands at 28.9%. The Huskies will certainly have to look out for Freeman-Liberty, as he could give them plenty of problems.

DePaul has a solid set of forwards, with David Jones and Brandon Johnson averaging double-figure scoring. Jones, in particular, adds solid defense at the small forward position with his 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. But will Jones be enough to assist in silencing the offensive production of Andre Jackson on Saturday?

The Blue Devils are certainly used to being the consensus underdog in their Big East competition, but they’ve given it their all. DePaul has kept it close with ranked teams like Xavier University. They’re also coming off a massive loss to Villanova University and badly need a win on Saturday.

The Huskies won’t be making it easy for DePaul, especially in the frontcourt. Nick Ogenda will have to play some top-tier defense if he wants to silence the scary offensive threat of Sanogo. The UConn forward’s 15.9 points per game are frightening for a DePaul team, which will need to stop him from getting easy looks in the paint and giving his team an early lead.

The battle between Freeman-Liberty and UConn guard R.J. Cole will undoubtedly keep fans glued to their TV screens throughout the game. Two talented Big East guards playing in what feels like a must-win game is always an entertaining matchup.

While this high stakes game may not live up to the spectacular finish of the UConn women’s win on Wednesday, it’s certainly not a game to miss as the Huskies aim for their fifth straight Big East win. All the action will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 at 6:30 p.m. EST.