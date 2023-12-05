UConn Gets Jazzy: University jazz ensemble performs at von der Mehden 

Though the fall semester has been quiet for UConn’s own jazz ensemble so far, the band closed out this semester with an energetic show at von der Mehden on Sunday, Dec. 3. Kicking off at 6 p.m., the band offered a tight set of jazz tunes, covering almost a century of composers and too many genres to count.

The show began with a Thad Jones standard, “Three in One,” featuring several members of the ensemble. The band sounded professional, and the acoustic landscape provided by von der Mehden’s structure made the ensemble sound larger than life. Blisteringly fast tenor saxophone lines like in the concert closer, “Vital Frequencies,” seemed monstrous, and the trumpet’s tightly wound sound completely surrounded the audience with music.

The eclectic setlist was another highlight of the performance, with genres ranging from old-school Duke Ellington pieces like “The Mooche” to modern fusion-oriented big band charts like “Vital Frequencies.” “Banana Phone Bill” saw the band take on a funk-influenced sound, with deep and angular grooves that made for a fun listening experience. Almost every ensemble member had a solo or a feature during the concert, which kept things fresh and interesting instead of only hearing from a select handful of students. The range and diversity varied between players, with some improvising in a slower, calculated style while others shredded their instruments with brazen licks.

“Dance of the Stargazer” opened with an ethereal bass feature, evolving into a laid-back yet intriguing brass melody and solos. The Ellington chart “The Mooche” saw three saxophone players switch to clarinet and guitar, switching to banjo. The centennial piece sported a smaller cast of performers while still maintaining a bright and full sound.

“One for the Maestro,” arranged by Pete McGuinness, held a special place in many performers’ hearts. McGuinness was an alum of Hall High School in West Hartford, where ensemble director and Professor John Mastroianni taught for several years. Several students of the band were West Hartford High School alum as well.

On ensemble member, first-semester material sciences student and trombone player Reid Morrow, had high praises for the band, saying, “The concert went extraordinarily well; we sounded like a coherent professional band.” Morrow showed clear pride and excitement for the ensemble, as well as its future. Going forward into next semester, many more performances are in the works, including a high school jazz festival hosted on campus.

“I’m looking forward to next semester; we’ll be hosting high school jazz bands and have even more concerts,” added Morrow. While he certainly showed a great deal of enthusiasm for the program, the whole band had an excitable aura, clearly demonstrating their passion for the arts. Sitting closer to the stage, ear-to-ear grins were clearly visible on students before, during and after each song. Professor Mastroianni cracked jokes between songs and enthusiastically introduced each song.

While the band will be on sabbatical for winter break, things will ramp up next semester. Tickets for next semester’s performances can be found on von der Mehden’s official website, as well as the university’s music department website.